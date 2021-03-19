7 Perfect Video Slots Dedicated to St. Patrick’s Day

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — St. Patrick’s Day is celebrating all over the globe on the 17th of March . But this year, it’s a tough time due to COVID-19 and the lockdown measures. The open-air festival and massive celebration were cancelled in many countries, including Ireland and Canada. And this isn’t a reason to be upset because software developers have taken everything under control and provided their players with a great variety of Irish-themed video slots.

If you cannot celebrate the holiday outside as usual, then you have an option to festive it with casino slots dedicated to St. Patrick’s Day. GamblerKey has conducted a list of the top 7 best slot games for St. Patrick’s Day.

Emerald Gold by Just for the Win

Just for the Win Studio, a partner of Microgaming , is opening this top list with the Emerald Gold slot. The game was released on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. You will be awaited an exciting adventure to Ireland, where leprechauns live. These fairy creatures will attempt to make you a little bit wealthier.

All the actions take place on a five-reel and four-row playground field with 40 fixed pay lines. The game supplier provided this video slot with an RTP index of 96,04% and high volatility level. Moreover, you can grab fantastic scatters, which will lead you to a generous winning of up to 25,000 times your bet in the base game. The software developer couldn’t go without special treats.

The slot’s first special feature has a close connection with a four-leafed clover (Scatter symbol). There are no fixed positions for scatters, but it’s crucial to get four or more in one game. For sure, the more scatters are landed on the grid, the game itself will present more potential. The minimum amount for 4 Scatter symbols is x1 from the placed stake, but if you can reach 12 of them, the winning pool will be a way significant – x25,000.

The next feature of the slot is Free Spins with a re-spin bonus feature. It’s necessary to have a match of special free spin symbols to trigger this bonus. By the end of the bonus game, you will receive your reward.

Emerald Gold is a simple video slot but with a vast hidden winning potential, which can reach x25,000 from the initial bet, and some more fascinating bonus features.

Shamrock Holmes Megaways by All41Studios

Shamrock Holmes Megaways is the first video slot with Megaways mechanics in the Microgaming catalogue, operating on the All41Studios software. The game transfers you into a magic forest where leprechauns and fairies are living together and in harmony. So, they will help you to solve the mystery and find a pot of gold.

The casino slot obtains six reels and applies the Megaways mechanics. Thanks to this mechanic, it is possible to get from two to seven symbols on a single reel and form a huge variety of winning ways up to 117,649. The RTP index of the slot is 96,44%, and the volatility level is high.

Besides the Megaways mechanics, the video slot can boast Rolling Reels and Magic Forest Re-Spin features. The Rolling Reels launches whenever the winning combination appears. All winning portrays are removed from the grid and exchanged by the new ones. It continues until no successful combinations can be formed. The Magic Forest Re-Spin bonus comes when a particular combination of scatters and few more symbols are formed. This process launches re-spins.

If you want to enter into a free spin bonus mode, it’s necessary to have a match of four scatter symbols on the base game. As an end effect, you can obtain 10 free spins at least. This bonus mode works alongside an infinity multiplier.

Shamrock Holmes Megaways is an excellent solution to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with, and temp your luck to grab the maximum possible winning – up to x28,000 from the initial bet.

Rainbow Riches Megaways by Barcrest

Does the luck of the Irish bless you? Well, there is only one way to find out – Rainbow Riches Megaways, running on the Barcrest software. The gameplay starts on the 6-reel grid with a lot of winning combinations. The game’s plot is based on the legend about the leprechaun hiding his pots of gold at the end of the rainbow. The objective is to hunt these pots to get a reward.

The game provider developed this game with a relatively good Return-to-Player index of 95,9% and a high volatility level. The maximum amount of money that you can reach is 250,000 euros.

The number of pay lines you can reach varies between 324 and 117,649 in this Megaways slot, and the game also features cascading reels. That means that you have new chances of winning after every win, and the combination of two symbols makes each play exceptional.

There is a bonus feature by the name of Super Gem Bonus within the game. When a Super Gem symbol shows up anywhere on the top (horizontal reel), the bonus will be triggered. Then all gem symbols will be converted to a randomly selected symbol, and new payouts will be calculated.

Rainbow Riches Megaways has a lot to offer. Although, it doesn’t seem outstanding from other Megaways game options. The Irish theme is captivating as usual, and the maximum win of 250,000 euros can be a pleasant bonus for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Leprechaun Goes Wild by Play’N Go

Leprechaun Goes Wild is one more video slot developed by a well-known software provider Play’N Go, following Ireland and leprechauns’ topic. It is the third edition of the video slot. The previous ones are Leprechaun Goes Egypt and Leprechaun Goes to Hell. The game’s main character is an entertaining leprechaun who will help you go wild with him and grab all the winnings.

The gameplay takes place on five reels and four rows with 20 fixed lines for payout. Because of a good RTP index – 96,2%, and the high level of volatility, the maximum possible win can be up to x10,000 from the placed bet. Certainly, it’s required to have a bit of Irish luck to reach this amount of money.

The video game goes with some bonus features, which are beneficial and generous. The first bonus is Luck of The Irish. A re-spin feature is triggered when two scatter symbols fall out on the grid, increasing the likelihood of activating free spin rounds. The four-leafed clover activates the second feature of the slot – Free Spins. In order to enter into this mode, three clovers should land on the grid. Then it’s your turn to choose the clover and know how many free spins you will receive.

In the end, it’s worth mentioning that Leprechaun Goes Wild is another exciting Irish-themed video slot developed by Play’N Go. By playing this game, you can spend your time well and even become a millionaire with the x10,000 multiplier and go wild!

Irish Pot Luck by NetEnt

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on a large scale in the gambling industry, and each developer strives to release a slot with a corresponding theme for this event. Irish Pot Luck is a new development by NetEnt. You are about to meet with a cheerful, wealthy leprechaun. This magic character is a wizard who fulfills wishes in Irish folklore. Who knows, maybe you will be the lucky one who will get something from the leprechaun?

At first glance, this is an ordinary slot with a 5×3 field, 20 fixed lines, an RTP percentage of 96.06%, medium volatility and a multiplier of x5,000.

Randomly, the leprechaun can dip into his pot and receive special symbols, which he throws onto the grid. These can be jackpot symbols, jackpot symbols or scatter symbols. The easier way to get up to 5000X winnings is through the jackpot. Get just three jackpot symbols on the grind and get an invitation to the jackpot room.

To sum up, Irish Pot Luck has everything that every modern gambler needs: a huge winning potential that is not difficult to realize. The slot is driven by one of the friendliest slot algorithms and attractive gameplay with the cheerful leprechaun.

Wishing Wheel by iSoftBet

The Wishing Wheel , shared with countless Irish games, is located in the usual view, showing landscapes reminiscent of the Scandinavian sceneries. The action takes place in a standard 5×3 grid with 20 fixed pay lines and the background – green mounds, and cloudy skies. The game supplier provided the casino slot with high volatility and an average RTP index of 96,11%. The highest payout by the game can reach the edge of x5,000 from the initial stake.

Talking about the video slot’s unique features, Wishing Wheel easily stands out from the competitors and their leprechaun-inspired titles. Because it is filled with additional services and relies strongly on a broad variety of its unique features. The casino slot concept is relatively straightforward; you have a bonus wheel that can randomly pop up one of the many modifiers to the current spin or the bonus game. There are six modifiers, and some of them obtain upgraded versions.

Wishing Wheel is a glorious extension to the catalogue of Irish-themed slots, even though it’s just a redesigned version of Hot Spin Deluxe. Respectable stats and significant visual effects combined with many outstanding features that make it a must-have for those who take into account Irish video slots and the festivity of St. Patrick’s Day.

Emerald King Rainbow Road by Pragmatic Play

Emerald King Rainbow is a rainbow casino slot developed by Pragmatic Play and its partner – Reel Kingdom. By playing in this game, you will be expected to dip into the treasure adventures that the leprechaun has hidden somewhere on the other side of the rainbow. You won’t be alone during this gamble; the special features of the game will be assisting you.

You will be waited for five reels and three rows with 20 fixed pay lines. The RTP index of the slot is 96,71%, and the high volatility level. If you want to know what this game can offer to you in case of payouts, don’t be so surprising because a winning pool can be up to x20,000.

The special slot features are attractive and beneficial as well. The Rainbow Road feature provided gamblers with a mini-game. You need to go the path from the very beginning to the final point – a chance to grab a prize, which consists of different rewards from x50 to x20,000 from the placed stake. One more bonus – Pick Me Bonus. The essential idea of the bonus deal is to pick a pot and reveal the secret prize.

In conclusion, Emerald King Rainbow Road is a pretty exciting gaming option on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day. What’s more, this game can give you not only a fantastic gambling experience but huge wins.

Many software developers have prepared for St. Patrick’s Day by offering engaging, attractive, and lucky video slots following the Irish-themed plot. These top 7 games to play on St. Patrick’s Day will help you to celebrate the public holiday to the greatest extent! And how do you celebrate this event in 2021?

