Small Business Boom- Indian E-Seller, Gems Diamonds By Shikha rolls in stunning Salt and Pepper Diamonds and Sales

Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Small Diamond and Gemstone Business, “GemsDiamondsbyShikha” stuns with an endless collection of Salt and Pepper Diamond Collection launched on their highly rated Etsy Store. Their Diamonds and Gemstones are sold internationally and in their home country, India.

Originating from the world’s most popular Diamond destination, and heart of the gemstone industry-Jaipur, “Gems Diamonds by Shikha” helps you pick out designer-friendly jewelry equipment, connectors, earring connectors, charms and a variety of Gemstones and Diamonds along with the largest collection of Rough Diamonds and Raw Diamonds, carefully selected for their exclusive customers and for anyone starting out in the jewellery business.

While Shikha was lucky enough to already have such a unique selection, there has been an uptick in Salt and Pepper Diamond sales in the last few years. Scroll through Instagram and immediately your eyes will dart to the latest, jewellery trend that is minimalistic jewellery, with dainty pendants, thin Gold Bands stacked one on top of the other on each finger, and unique earring studs and hoops. Mini Salt and Pepper fancy Diamonds have found their way into this sphere of minimal jewelry design. Designers have started to market mini Salt and Pepper Diamonds to a younger demographic that has suddenly shown a keen interest in luxury jewellery at an affordable rate. This has thrown the spotlight on independent small scale designers with distinctive crafts and ideas operating with Diamond and Gemstone jewellery. Not to mention the boom in sales of Rose Quartz, Jade and other Gemstone and Healing Crystals associated with self love, healing and skin care.

All this time, Salt and Pepper Diamonds have been known to be the underdog of luxury Diamond markets, because they were said to be low quality, risky to invest in. But all that has changed since designers have started incorporating them into their designs in unique ways. The best cut for a Salt and Pepper Diamond is the Rose Cut according to many designers. A Rose Cut Diamond has a flatter appearance than a round brilliant, but because of the domed faceted top, seems larger than the round brilliant and has more of a glimmer than the bright sparkle of a brilliant cut, and is perfect for anyone who prefers subtlety. But the real reason that the Rose cut is more suitable is because it shows off the marble-like quality of the Salt and Pepper Diamond and enhances its beauty. Not to mention that Rose Cut Diamonds are actually older than the classic brilliant cut, and date back to Victorian times, also giving it the name, “The Romantic Cut”. And what’s a better setting than a Romantic setting?