Dataful Launches Assessability – An App To Simplify Assessment And Eliminate Paperwork In Primary Schools

Dataful Pty Ltd launches ‘Assessability’, an iPad app for primary school teachers. This app is designed to be a single portal for teachers to organise their teaching, record assessments, track student progress, and create data for reports.‘Assessability’ makes assessment easier and more efficient, leaving teachers more time to do what they do best — teach.

Assessability is designed to take the load of cumbersome paperwork off a teacher’s shoulders. It comes with an intuitive dashboard where teachers can access assessments, student reports, and other information. The Assessability app will be the first of its kind that allows teachers to directly record learning against the Australian Curriculum and NSW syllabus outcomes. Teachers can either use the default curriculum or create their own custom syllabus outcomes.

This app will be a breakthrough for teachers. It will digitalise and streamline the assessment and reporting work in primary schools across Australia. Currently, the app is suitable for primary school teachers using the NSW or Australian curriculum. It will be updated with other state curriculums by June this year.

“Assessability was designed by a teacher who found the never-ending paperwork associated with reporting to be cumbersome and time-consuming. She wanted to create an intuitive app that would free up teachers’ time so that they can focus more on students and less on managing paperwork,” said a company spokesperson.

The app will enable teachers to:

● Plan their assessments by dragging and dropping syllabus outcomes into their digital assessment calendar

● Assess students individually and in groups, log photos of student work, record comments, and assign grades on a digital platform

● Create checklists for participation, completion, copy correction, etc., and get notifications of recurring or time-based tasks

● Import student data in bulk to the app via CSV files

● Export the student reports from the app or email to themselves in a single tap.

The new Assessability app will be a great fit for all primary teachers looking to manage their reports, assessments, assignments, and student information. It comes with innovative features, which will save teachers’ time and help them collate students’ data and learning curves on a single, digitalised platform.

To learn more, please visit:https://assess-ability.com.au/ or download the app from the Apple app store from this link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/assessability/id1535001616.

About Dataful Pty Ltd

Dataful Pty Ltd aims at filling the digital void in the education system by offering app-based solutions for teachers. The company works closely with educators and developers to offer tools that are intuitive and tailored to the latest teaching methods. With Assessability, Data seeks to simplify the student-assessment process in primary schools.