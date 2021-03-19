Performance gains dominate the new update of the Vivaldi browser on desktop and notebooks

Oslo, Norway, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Work or play, people live in a browser today. People rely on their browsers to create connections and get work done. But it gets frustrating when the browser or its tabs or windows take a wee bit longer to open.

The new update of Vivaldi addresses this concern and offers a faster version that will help shave seconds, even minutes off a day and potentially hours off a year. Now the browser tabs open twice as fast and new windows open 26% faster than before.

Vivaldi 3.7 also includes natives support for Apple computers using the new ARM-based M1 processors. Upping both productivity and performance, Vivaldi adds more flexible options to its built-in features such as configurable Menus, Quick Commands, and Web Panels.

To experience a new speedy Vivaldi, downloaded the browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Vivaldi also updates its browser on Android with the new version 3.7.

“I’ve been doing browsers for 25 years and one thing has always been true: speed and performance matter. While we add more features, simplify navigation and help you manage your tasks, we shall continue to work on improving performance. This is an ongoing process and we hope you will enjoy these gains in Vivaldi as much as we do”, Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner says.

DO THINGS QUICKLY AND WELL WITH A FASTER VIVALDI

Performance depends on the computer and on how a user has set up their browser, but Vivaldi wants to make sure that no matter how a user chooses to browse, their experience will be faster than before.

How did we make Vivaldi faster? By simply prioritizing performance in our to-do list. Just the way people take care of their car in the garage, so that it takes care of them on the road, a lot of under-the-hood improvements were added to the browser.

The improvements were so significant that the new version was tested against the previous version Vivaldi 3.6. Here are the areas with noteworthy differences:

* Double up the power. Tabs in Vivaldi will open twice as fast.

* Look out for the Vivaldi window. It opens 26% faster than before.

* Oh, Vivaldi arrives on M1! Here’s to our new friendship.

* Just a tiny bit more on speed and customization.

