Louisville, KY, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The rising popularity of plant-based foods due to environmental concerns is a hot topic in the food industry. However, the majority of American population is not willing to give up their meat-based diet. Keeping this in mind, the meat production has started finding ways to supply meat with minimal damage to the environment. Recently, Kermit Highfield provided some insight into a possible alternative in the form of cultured meat.

What is cultured meat?

Also known as lab-grown, synthetic, or in-vitro meat, cultured meat is grown in a laboratory without slaughtering animals. A group of cells, known as stem cells, is extracted from a living animal, and is grown on a nutrient rich media in a petri dish. These cells multiply and grow into what is known as cultured meat. Some companies have successfully grown cultured meat and even prepared meals from it.

Challenges

The foremost challenge is the cost involved in growing meat artificially. So far, the companies have not been able to economize the cost of production making it too expensive for ordinary people. There is lack of research regarding the safety and claims made about the nutritional value of cultured meat in comparison with actual meat. Although, this process solves the problem of animal cruelty, it needs to be standardized to keep the greenhouse gas emissions in check.

Conclusion

Kermit Highfield Louisville KY stated that even though the process needs polishing and more evidence to validate its use as food, it remains an innovative method to address some of the concerns surrounding the meat industry.