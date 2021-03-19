Annie Estrin Fashion Magazine – Beauty Tips and Fashion trends 2021

BROOKLYN, USA,2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Fashionistas from all over the world follow the latest trends and try to incorporate them into their style. Fashion bloggers and magazines publish many articles on what to buy to get to the top of the fashion world. You may stop your research now and follow my basic spring/summer beauty and fashion tips in one Annie Estrin Fashion Magazine article.

Black and white

This trend never goes out of style. I associate the classic combination with a chessboard, and like the show The Queens Gambit, it confidently appeared in the collections of Dolce & Gabbana, GUDU, Gabriela Hearst, Loewe, and others. Wearing a black and white combination with some statement accessories will make you stand out even in the room of bright neons.

Bralettes

They scream spring and summer to us. Do not worry if you do not want to show your abdomen to the world, you can always put this intimate piece of clothing over your favorite dress or your favorite blouse. Also, an oversized blazer over the bralette will bring a hint of sexiness, and keep a modest lady comfortable. Versace, Dior, No.21 dared to incorporate this trend into their collections.

Chains

This season they will be everywhere: on the waist, hips, neck, fingers, ears, sunglasses, and more. This trend comes back from the 90s, designers often draw inspiration from that era. Chains incorporated into your outfit already look catchy enough and do not require additional fashion statements. If instead of a belt you choose a massive chain, you do not need to overload the image with other accessories, for example, accent earrings or necklaces. The more concise and restrained your outfit is, the better.

Florals

You might tell me, “Really, florals for spring? How unpredictable.” The floral print is a traditional sign of the spring season. It is like black and white, it will never go out of style especially when everything around is blooming. This year dresses will be covered in blooming flowers. If you are tired of the heavy jackets that you have been wearing all winter, or your plain pajama-style during 2020 quarantine, this trend will cheer you up and set the right tone for the whole spring and the coming summer. If you want to be daring, you may add gloved to your look. The main power of gloves is the ability to turn any everyday look into a festive one in seconds. Michael Kors, Valentino, Alberta Ferretti и J’Amemme could not resist this romantic trend.

Black eyeliner

The models at the Dior show were confidently stepping down the runway with strong eyeliner on their lids, the makeup art director Peter Phillips painted not just strong lines, he painted strong women. Ladies, pick your favorite eyeliner and paint the most daring lines on your eyes, you will be in trend!

Back in the 90th

Spring is coming and we are expecting to dance at some parties finally after the long quarantine. This trend of bright colors on the face comes from the 90th just like the chains. Tom Ford invited us to the world of magic colors on his runway.

Red lipstick

Red color always and everywhere attracts attention. If you chose an accessory of rich red color, be sure to support it with the same shade of lipstick. But only on one condition – the shade of lipstick should suit your makeup. Make-up artists from Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Balmain, and Hermès loved this trend for the upcoming seasons.

The mask

Recently, the mask has become either part of the makeup, or a full-fledged accessory. Wear it to suit your eye makeup like in the Chromat lookbook, match it to the print of your nails as Rebecca Minkoff did, or match the mask to the color of your boots as seen in the Rick Owens show.

Stay updated for some Annie Estrin Fashion Magazine tips on the upcoming trends.

