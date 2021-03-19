COVID-19 vs Economy International Forum under the auspices of the Moscow Government unites the largest cities in the world for the first time

MOSCOW, Russia, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — On March 17, at the initiative of the Moscow Government, the international online forum “COVID-19 vs Economy: Cities in the face of New Global Challenges” was held for the first time. The event was attended by representatives of state and municipal authorities from 14 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin and North America. The forum participants exchanged experiences and discussed possible ways to maintain and restore the urban economy in the context of the pandemic and the need to ensure a high level of public health protection.

The event was opened by Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, who in his opening speech drew attention to the fact that the pandemic not only exacerbated existing trends, but also revealed the strengths of various approaches to urban development. The Deputy Mayor also stressed that now, after a year of living in these new conditions, it is possible to learn lessons that are important not only for Moscow, but also for many other cities around the world.

Due to the wide geography of participants, the Forum was divided into two parts – the Asia and Middle East module, and the Europe and America module. The first module was attended by Eui Seung Kim, Deputy Mayor of Seoul for Economic Policy, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Director of Public Health Department of the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar, Rong Zhiqin, Deputy Director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informationization, Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, Spokesperson for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Cui Xianhua, Head of the National Economy Division of the Beijing Development and Reform Committee, as well as Sri Haryati, Assistant Secretary for Jakarta Economy and Finance, and Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Singapore’s Second Minister for Manpower. The second module featured speeches by Francesco Italia, Mayor of Syracuse, Sabine Ohler, Director of International Business Agency of Vienna, Marcel Balassiano, Undersecretary of Economic Development of Rio de Janeiro City Hall, Alejo Rodriguez Cacio, the Investment and Trade Promotion Agency of Buenos Aires City, Greg Chavarria, Deputy City Manager of Fort Lauderdale, Andy Icken, Chief Economic Development Officer of Houston, Mark Chandler, Head of International Trade and Commerce, San Francisco, and Jair Eridan Cabrera Padilla, Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Economic Development of the Government of Mexico City.

The participants of the Forum agreed that the municipalities of different countries were at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and, despite their different approaches and strategies to overcome the pandemic, they were all united by a common goal – to prevent the further rapid spread of the infection and to restore the economy as soon as possible.

According to Vladimir Efimov, Moscow has successfully overcome the most difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic: today, the city has almost returned to normal life, there are only minor restrictions, and most industries are currently showing recovery growth. So, for 2020, the index of industrial production of manufacturing industries increased by 5.9% compared to 2019, the growth continued in early 2021: in January, the volume of production of manufacturing industries increased by 2.7% compared to January last year. Moscow has also maintained a high level of investment attractiveness – investments in fixed assets in 2020 increased by 1.7% compared to 2019, according to preliminary estimates, at comparable prices and amounted to 48.9 billion US dollars. “We managed to take control of the situation in the labor market and now it continues to stabilize – if in October last year the officially registered unemployment rate was 3.03%, then as of March 10, 2021 – 0.82%. Consumer activity also shows a positive trend. At the end of 2020, the total turnover of trade and services enterprises amounted to 143.9 billion US dollars, which is 15.5% higher than in 2019. The positive dynamics continued at the beginning of 2021. In February, the total turnover of trade and services enterprises increased by 15% compared to the same period last year and exceeded 13.6 billion US dollars,” he said.

In addition, despite the crisis and the reduction of budget revenues, the Moscow Government has not stopped the most important city projects, and is also planning to finance them with the funds received from the placement of bond loans. In the current environment, this seems to be more effective than freezing projects, which will require new investments in their restoration in the future.

“The Moscow Government has approved the conditions for the issue and circulation of municipal bond loans. The maximum amount of borrowing for 2021, laid down in the budget of Moscow, is 5.4 billion US dollars, but in fact the volume of placements will be less than the limit, as it will depend on the results of budget execution and on the current needs of the city in money,” added Vladimir Efimov.

Chinese colleagues shared their experience of supporting the development of public infrastructure as one of the factors of economic recovery. Cui Xianhua, Head of the National Economy Division of the Beijing Development and Reform Committee, said that for the 1st quarter of 2021, the city’s GDP is expected to grow by 1.5%. The economy of the Chinese capital is recovering largely due to the implementation of national projects and active investment in infrastructure – these are projects to improve the territory and the standard of living, the renovation of old residential areas of the city, as well as the development of road and airport infrastructure.

Rong Zhiqin, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informationization, stressed the importance of establishing operational extraterritorial coordination structures to ensure the smooth functioning of the production chains on which the city’s export-oriented economy largely depends. This initiative covered not only urban enterprises, but also enterprises in other regions of China, which received administrative and financial support.

He was supported by Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Singapore’s Second Minister for Manpower, who noted that the administration is now making significant efforts to maintain and develop international relations, which were seriously tested during the lockdown period. Singapore, like China, is highly dependent on the international market, so it is important to ensure reliable supplies, developing cooperation and free trade within the framework of the ASEAN, EAEU trade associations, as well as bilateral relations between states. In addition, Singapore is preparing packages of agreements with key international partners for the joint development of the digital economy.

Eui Seung Kim, Deputy Mayor of Seoul for Economic Policy, spoke about the measures to support business activity in the city, which include direct subsidies aimed at preserving jobs, affecting at least 10,000 people, tax incentives, as well as such indirect support measures as investments in the development of a special platform for promoting Korean products, including using the resources of the global marketplaces Amazon, TaoBao and others.

All cities that heavily depend on tourism for their economies have seen a dramatic collapse in demand, and the loss of many jobs. However, according to Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, a spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, this should not halt investments in the renovation of tourist sites and attractions. On the contrary, Thailand is seizing the chance to prepare for a recovery in demand and become even more attractive. To compensate for the loss of foreign tourists, the country is using a domestic tourism subsidy programme, which allows citizens to get a discount of up to 50% on bookings. Similar programmes are implemented in South Korea. Sabine Ohler, Director of International Business Agency of Vienna, noted that the critical situation in the hospitality sector forced the Austrian capital to pay more attention to the technological development. When it comes to social support measures it largely depends on the federal authorities, but administrations at the municipal level also actively utilized their capabilities. Greg Chavarria, Deputy City Manager of Fort Lauderdale, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who help organize food deliveries to provide to those in need. More than 37,000 meals are delivered weekly, including fruits, vegetables, potatoes and poultry. In the meantime, Jair Eridan Cabrera Padilla, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Economic Development for the Government of Mexico City, spoke about subsidies for young entrepreneurs and how community centres and community kitchens work in the Mexican capital.

Participants link further economic recovery to the rate of vaccination and the likely change in the structure of urban economies. In Mexico City, the vaccination programme with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins. Seoul expects to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by the end of October 2021. In San Francisco, 27% of the population has already been vaccinated, and this level is expected to exceed 40% in the near future.

Mark Chandler, Head of San Francisco International Trade and Commerce, said that strict quarantine measures helped stabilize the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the city, and the financial cushion allows the authorities to provide sufficient support to citizens and businesses. But city officials must already think about the new challenges the economy will face after the pandemic. San Francisco’s vacancy rate has already risen to 19% and it is not apparent that businesses will want to return to offices, meaning there will not be a tax base to facilitate development.

Forum participants agreed that during the pandemic, contactless technologies built at the junction of information, telecommunications and financial technologies, began to play a new role. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Director of Public Health Department of the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar, expressed the general opinion that interactions have largely moved to the digital format. And according to Sri Haryati, Assistant Secretary for Jakarta Economy and Finance, technology allows to make citizens active participants in the development of the city. To this end, the Indonesian capital is launching the City 4.0 platform. In this new context, the economic environment should become simpler, and technology is instrumental in this regard, said Marcel Balassiano, Undersecretary of Economic Development, Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

The Forum has shown that cities have been able to adapt swiftly to the conditions of the pandemic, proposing a variety of measures to protect their populations, end the pandemic and create conditions to ensure economic recovery. At the same time, the participants have agreed that it is necessary to continue this dialogue in order to work together on the most appropriate responses to the challenges that cities and towns are currently facing.

«We are very pleased to have welcomed so many participants. Having listened to our colleagues from all over the world, we have been able to confirm that the measures to minimize the consequences of COVID-19 developed by the Moscow City Government are in line with the best global practices both in content and in the scale of the impact on the economy. At the same time, the Forum participants have given us a lot of useful information for analysis and improvement of urban programmes. We hope that our discussion continues both online and offline», – concluded Vladimir Efimov.