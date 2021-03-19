Perfluoropolyether Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Perfluoropolyether Market: Introduction

Perfluoropolyether is among the family of fluorinated synthetic fluid. PFPE is a long chain organofluorine polymer consisting of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. In terms of physical appearance it is colorless and odorless in nature and is completely inert to most chemical agents including oxygen. Perfluoropolyether is compatible with other liquids and materials over a high range of temperature from -40oC to 200oC. Perfluoropolyether have specific end use applications according to which different molecular structures of PFPE such as linear or pendant are applied. Perfluoropolyether find prominent application as a lubricant where they are used to formulate the most thermooxidatively stable lubricants. They are long chain fluoropolyether that wets the surface well and are slippery in nature which makes them as an ideal lubricant. Moreover, oxidative stability of the compound extends the component life and are well suited for demanding environmental conditions. Other properties such as chemical inertness imparts excellent stability in harsh environmental conditions and very low reactivity with other chemicals or surfaces. They can be available in various viscosities from very light for low-temperature applications to very viscous for application in heavy loaded applications. PFPE can be used directly as a lubricating oil or it can be combined with various thickeners to form variety of perfluoropolyether greases. Therefore, perfluoropolyether finds increasing applications in automotive industry, aerospace, electronics and coating applications. Thus, Perfluoropolyether market is slated to grow at healthy pace owing to its increasing usage in the application segments.

Perfluoropolyether Market: Dynamics

Perfluoropolyether is widely used as a lubricant in automobile industry where is used in lubrication of automobile components such as bearings, pivots and joints. Thus the demand from automobile oil segments is expected to drive the perfluoropolyethers market. Furthermore, perfluoropolyether finds extensive applications in aerospace applications as they can withstand the harsh environmental conditions. Significant investments in R&D by several countries is also one of the key driving factors along with growing demand for perfluoropolyethers in the semiconductor processing industry. Therefore, increasing usage of perfluoropolyethers in the end use industry is anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Perfluoropolyether is used as coating lubricant in CD drives in electronic industry. However, declining market of CD drives may result decline in growth of perfluoropolyether market. Furthermore, PFPE is known for emission of fumes which are environmentally harmful at higher temperature. Hence, aforementioned are some of the factors which might hamper the growth of perfluoropolyether market over the forecast period.

Increasing usage of perfluoropolyether in aeronautical applications along with growing investment in R&D for testing its applicability in other applications are some of the ongoing key trends in the perfluoropolyether market.

Perfluoropolyether Market: Segmentation

The global perfluoropolyether market can be segmented on the basis of type, form and application. On the basis of type, the perfluoropolyether market can be segmented as PFPE-K, PFPE-Y, PFPE-D, PFPE-M and PFPE-Z. On the basis of form, the perfluoropolyether market can be segmented as PFPE- grease and PFPE- oil. On the basis of application, the perfluoropolyether market can be segmented as automotive, aerospace, electronics, chemicals and others.

Perfluoropolyether Market: Regional Outlook

Usage of perfluoropolyether in aerospace applications is one of the key factor which is anticipated to drive the growth over the forecast period. Growing investment in aerospace and defense applications is estimated to create high growth avenues. North America is expected to dominate the perfluoropolyethers market owing to high investment in aerospace applications along with booming semiconductors industry. Europe is also slated to grow at steady pace owing to increasing spending on R&D for defense and aerospace applications. Asia Pacific is expected show robust growth owing to high demand in automotive, aerospace industry. Furthermore, growing semiconductors market is expected to further boost the demand. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in automobile industry.

Perfluoropolyether Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Perfluoropolyether market are-

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Klüber Lubrication

The Chemours Company

Dow Corning Corporation

Solvay Solexis

Halocarbon Products Corporation

ICAN

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical Co., Ltd.

M&I Materials Ltd

IKV Tribology Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

