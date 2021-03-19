Oil and Gas Fittings Market: Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis And Forecasts By 2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the oil and gas fittings market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the oil and gas fittings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Oil and Gas Fittings Market : Segmentation

By Working Pressure Less than 2,000 psi

2,000 – 4,000 psi

4,000 to 6,000 psi

6,000 to 10,000 psi

10,000 to 15,000 psi

Above 15,000 psi By Product Type Tees Studded Tees Flow Tees

Flanges Blind/Test Companion Weld Neck

Adapters Bottom Hole Test Adapter Double Studded Adapter

Male Pins

Studded Crosses By Material Type Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Fiberglass

Composite

Others By Application Onshore

Offshore By Operation Upstream

Midstream

Downstream Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the oil and gas fittings market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics, along with demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the oil and gas fittings market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the oil and gas fittings market, which will help them understand the basic information about the oil and gas fittings market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the oil and gas fittings and its properties are provided in this section.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The oil and gas fittings market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Oil and Gas fittings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the oil and gas fittings market in the forecast period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical oil and gas fittings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the oil and gas fittings market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the oil and gas fittings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.

Chapter 07 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Working Pressure

The market is segmented into less than 2,000 psi, 2,000 – 4,000 psi, 4,000 to 6,000 psi, 6,000 to 10,000 psi, 10,000 to 15,000 psi, and above 15,000 psi.

Chapter 08 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

The market is segmented into tees (studded tees & flow tees), flanges (blind/test, companion and weld neck), adapters (bottom hole test adapter and double studded adapter), male pins, and studded crosses.

Chapter 09 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Material Type

The market is segmented based on the material type and has been classified into carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, fiberglass, composite, and others.

Chapter 10 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

The market is segmented based on the application and has been classified into onshore and offshore.

Chapter 11 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Operation

The market is segmented based on the operation and classified into upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Chapter 12 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the oil and gas fittings market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America oil and gas fittings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the oil and gas fittings market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America along with targeted segments.

Chapter 15 – Europe Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the oil and gas fittings market based on its operators and end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Russia, Nordic Countries, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter China, Japan, and South Korea are the prominent countries in the East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia oil and gas fittings market.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the oil and gas fittings market in South Asia by focusing on India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the oil and gas fittings market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 19 – MEA Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the oil and gas fittings market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC, North Africa, Southern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the oil and gas fittings market.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas fittings market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the oil and gas fittings market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the oil and gas fittings market.

