Free Webinar Demystifies College Admissions, Finding The Right Fit for Each Student and The Best Financial Package

Raynham, MA, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Overwhelmed by college applications, FAFSA and the enormity of the college admissions task? You are not alone. But help is on the way.

A free webinar entitled “Go to the head of the class – Demystifying College admissions” is scheduled for April 7, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. The complimentary virtual event is led and sponsored by Attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, founder of Personal College Counseling, Inc. (PCCI) and Patricia Regan, Vice President and Financial Consultant, RT Investment Services. RT Investment Services through LPL Financial offers a broad spectrum of investment products and services to the community and clients of Rockland Trust.

There is no charge for the online event, but event will be limited to 50 people and reservations are required. Please RSVP to https://conta.cc/2P0jHei

Topics will include how to find a college/university that is a good match for your interests, lifestyle and budget; how to maximize merit scholarship dollars; how to find other financial resources including home equity, 509 plans and other strategies; and how to manages all important deadlines for testing, applications and forms.

Who should attend? High school students, including freshman, sophomores and juniors and their families. The earlier in the college application process the better.

PCCI, based in Raynham, MA, was founded by Attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, who has been practicing law for more than 25 years helping clients with numerous financial matters and long-term planning. Over the years, Attorney DaSilva-Kilgore took note of a recurring theme among her clients that often cropped up – inadequate planning regarding higher education.

