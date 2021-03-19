Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Increasing Cloud Deployment in the Healthcare industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Drivers: Increasing adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, and IoT in healthcare

Healthcare providers generate and collect a large amount of data from a vast array of internal sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs), radiology images, pharmacy sales, prescription information, lab tests, and insurance claims data. The volume of this digital data is growing exponentially every year, majorly due to changes in the payer environment, such as incentives for the meaningful use of EHRs and a shift towards value-based payments.

The effective management of a large volume of data requires significant computing power and IT bandwidth. In the on-premise storage of data, healthcare providers are required to invest more in IT infrastructure with an increase in data load. As a result, on-premise storage is not considered as a viable option for the storage of a large volume of healthcare data. Cloud computing, on the other hand, enables all big data operations through the provision of large storage and processing power. Additionally, cloud-based analytical tools help providers better manage patients by transforming health data into actionable insights.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Methods Market is expected to reach USD 64.7 billion by 2025 from USD 28.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Market Size Estimation:

For the calculation of the market value, the revenue from providers was arrived at, based on the adoption rate and average expenditure on software and services in the healthcare cloud computing market. This process involved the following steps:

Generating a list of the number of providers (hospitals, small group practices, and independent PCPs, etc.) adopting healthcare cloud computing solutions in the given year.

Understanding the yearly average of expenditure undertaken by the various types of providers for these solutions.

Totaling the yearly revenue to arrive at the overall market size.

The healthcare cloud computing market includes Tier I and II vendors like IBM, athenahealth, Siemens Healthineers, and Allscripts among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the business to a certain extent. Companies are opting for cloud computing infrastructure to achieve higher operational efficiency, leading to shorter waiting times and enhanced patient access, especially in these times of pandemic. Cloud services help to eliminate the inconvenience of remote working and allows communication, collaboration, and monitoring of work while ensuring employee safety.

Restrains: Data security and privacy concerns

A major concern related to cloud solutions is that the data hosted by vendors is not as secure as data stored on-premise. Patient information is considered sensitive, and a high degree of privacy needs to be maintained so that this information is accessible to authorized users only. Though the cloud offers various benefits and security measures, the data stored on the cloud is still prone to cyber-attacks. With the increasing volume of patient data and rising initiatives towards digital transformation in healthcare, data security and privacy concerns are increasing rapidly.

Moreover, patients themselves are concerned about the security of their data, which adds to the necessity of maintaining security standards for data protection. Public clouds face similar security issues as traditional IT systems and are thus not preferred. Although private clouds offer more secure access protocols and systems, the healthcare industry is still skeptical about the data security of a private cloud.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The Asia Pacific healthcare cloud computing market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

While North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2020, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high regional growth is attributed to the various initiatives undertaken in the APAC countries to implement new policies and to rework existing policies with public and private healthcare organizations to digitalize healthcare and increase operational efficiency. The technological revolution is thus expected to boost the healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region.

Global Key Players:

The major players operating in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Methods Market include IBM (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), athenahealth (US), Hyland Software (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), NTT DATA (Japan), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Dell Technologies (US) and EnSoftek (US).

