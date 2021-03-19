Antifreeze Recycler Market-Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global Antifreeze Recycler Market: Overview

Antifreeze is a solution of coolant and additives that is predominantly used to assist heat transfer to avoid overheating. An ideal antifreeze should not only be efficient in transferring the heat but should also prevent scaling & corrosion in the system.

Antifreezes can play a dual role of an antifreeze coolant during winters and an anti-boiling additive during summers. Automotive, marine, food & beverage, medical and aerospace are the key users of antifreezes in refrigeration systems, cooling of combustion engines and process cooling. Ethylene glycol (EG) is the major component of an antifreeze and is harmful to both, humans and animals.

Spent antifreeze contains EG and heavy metals in high levels making it a regulated hazardous waste. An antifreeze recycler is a unit that recycles antifreeze and makes it reusable. Antifreeze recycler unit should be capable of producing antifreeze that complies with ASTM standards.

Antifreeze recycling can be done by installing an antifreeze recycler unit at the site, recycling third-party sources or recycling in mobile/portable antifreeze recycler units.

Global Antifreeze Recycler Market: Dynamics

EG is an environmentally regulated chemical and is majorly used as an antifreeze. Primary factors driving the antifreeze recycler market are environment regulations and high coolant costs, making recycling the only viable option, creating a need for antifreeze recycler units. Attributing to cost-effectiveness of recycled antifreeze as compared to the virgin coolant, the antifreeze recyclers market has witnessed a commendable growth in the global markets. The increasing demand for passenger cars in emerging the economies like India and China will drive the demand for antifreeze recyclers.

The increasing industrialization in APAC, MEA and the evolving manufacturing sectors of Mexico and Eastern Europe will drive the demand for anti-free coolant, thereby assisting the growth of antifreeze recycler units market. Mostly antifreeze recycler units are based on ion exchange or distillation purifying techniques. Reverse-osmosis-based antifreeze recyclers are characterized with limited efficiency as the presence of heavy ion impurities make the replenished antifreeze not compliant to ASTM standards.

The key restraint for the antifreeze recyclers market is the acceptance of propylene and bio-based antifreeze. Where environment regulations pose to be a growth driver for antifreeze recyclers, they also pose to be a threat as the hazardous nature of EG forces end-users to look for coolants that are less harmful or easy to dispose or easy to operate antifreeze recyclers.

Global Antifreeze Recycler Market: Segmentation

The global antifreeze recycler market can be segmented on the basis of recycling technique as ion-exchange-based antifreeze recyclers, reverse-osmosis-based antifreeze recyclers, and distillation-based antifreeze recyclers. On the basis of type as wired antifreeze recyclers and portable antifreeze recyclers. On the basis of sales channel and geographical regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Antifreeze Recycler: Regional Overview

At a global level a mere single digit percent of the spent antifreeze is recycled using antifreeze recyclers. This percent is projected to increase in the long term as recycled antifreeze is much more economical as compared to virgin antifreeze adding value to the antifreeze recycler market. The automotive industry is one of the major producers of spent antifreeze as the coolant has to be replaced after every 30,000 miles.

The North American antifreeze recycler market has a number of small-scale antifreeze recycler system manufacturers. With the slowly expanding automotive markets in North America and increasing industrialization under the new U.S. government, the need for antifreeze and antifreeze recycler units will be on a rise. A much faster growth is expected in Asia-Pacific owing to its large population and growing disposable income further driving the growth of the automotive industry increasing the need for antifreeze recyclers.

With a number of investments, both by domestic and foreign players in China and India, the APEJ region alone will be a major market for antifreezes and antifreeze recyclers. Cost economics involved in recycled and virgin antifreeze will force the end-users to opt for recycled antifreeze. This will, in turn, drive the demand for antifreeze recyclers.

Global Antifreeze Recycler Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Antifreeze Recycler market are,

Hi-Tech Industries, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc.

KFM LLC

