Acoustic Tape Market-Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global Acoustic Tape Market Overview

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing ‘flanking’ noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board.

Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading. The acoustic tape should be fixed around the edge of the acoustic flooring, ensuring acoustic board does not come into contact with the skirting board, which could produce ‘flanking’ routes for the sound to travel along and significantly lessen the usefulness of installation.

The innovation and development of advanced acoustic tapes is expected to spur the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, urbanization in developing regions have augmented the demand for residential structures and the improved lifestyle of the consumers have resulted in a surge in the demand for noise-free buildings, which is projected to foster the growth of acoustics tape market.

Key players in the global acoustics market are expected to benefit primarily from the development of new applications for acoustic materials from the rising demand in the emerging regions.

Global Acoustic Tape Market Dynamics

Owing to the increasing noise pollution and surrounding sounds, the acoustic tapes are getting disturbed, thereby causing harmful effects on the human health. Noise pollution can cause several mental and psychological disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, hearing problems and permanent loss of hearing, sleep disturbances, hypertension and physiological losses.

The ECBC code mandates to reduce the energy consumption by 40% by means of green building materials. As a result, there are now stringent regulations in place for energy conservation and noise reduction, which are anticipated to bode well for the acoustic tape market in the upcoming years. Factors such as rapid industrialization resulting in demand for reducing high decibel sound originating from the machinery, rising demand from residential applications owing to the need for dampening the outdoor sounds and increasing expenditure on research activities are expected to boost the global acoustic tape market.

Additionally, the surge in automobile production and sales along with the rising consumption of acoustic materials such as acoustic tapes is estimated to fuel the market.

Meanwhile, the high cost associated with the purchase and installation of acoustic tapes has slowed down its adoption. Additionally, need for scientific and technological expertise for the production and installation of acoustic tapes has slowed their adoption. However, the migration rate of the population from rural to urban areas continues to act as an indicator of growth for the acoustic tape market.

Moreover, growing high net worth individual population across the globe is projected to flourish the growth of the acoustic tape market over the forecast period.

Global Acoustic Tape Market Segmentation

The acoustic tape market includes the following segments:

The global acoustic tape market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Polyethylene foam

Rubber

The pricing analysis of the global acoustic tape market has been done on the basis of material types by arriving at an average selling price of a product type that varies over a wide range of brands, designs, quality and various technological features.

The global acoustic tape market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

50 m x 75 mm x 5 mm

15 m x 50 mm x 5 mm

15 m x 37 mm x 5 mm

15 m x 30 mm x 5 mm

15 m x 19 mm x 5 mm

The global acoustic tape market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Stud work isolation

Joist isolation

Batten isolation

New build and refurbishments

DIY resilient batten applications

The global acoustic tape market can be segmented on the basis of end-user as:

Building & construction Residential Commercial

Industrial/HVAC & OEM

Transport Automotive Marine Aerospace



The global acoustic tape market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Acoustic Tape Market Regional Overview

The global acoustic tape market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The APEJ region is expected to drive the global acoustic tape market due to the growing construction and retail sector, especially in India and China. The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness limited expansion of the acoustic tapes market.

Eastern Europe and Latin America regions are expected to register high growth in the global acoustic tape market in the next decade due to the growing demand and consumption of the acoustic tapes. MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region.

Global Acoustic Tape Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the acoustic tape market are:

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

IAC Acoustics

Coroplast fritz müller gmbh & co. Kg

Can-Do National Tape

Other Key Players

