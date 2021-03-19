Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market to exhibit a CAGR of 12% through 2030 | Roche, Streck, Preanalytix, Norgen Biotek

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy are essential diagnostic products for laboratory biopsy testing. These liquid biopsy tubes provide accuracy and precision, safety, speed, and ease-of-use in diagnostic processes. These tubes offer a complete, efficient, and streamlined workflow to empower liquid biopsy research. From collection through analysis, these tubes and associated kits help gain deep insights into cfDNA, CTCs, and exosomes in blood samples.

Rising advancements in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis. Increasing surgical procedures across the world is creating huge opportunity for revenue growth of the blood collection tubes market. According to a UN report, the geriatric population in 2019 was 702.9 Mn, with Eastern and South-Eastern Asia having the highest numbers, followed by Europe and North America. This huge rise in the geriatric population is leading to a rise in the number of surgeries, thereby catalysing demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4495

The global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.8 Mn in 2020, with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

ccfDNA isolation kits are anticipated to gain maximum revenue share over the forecast period, and the segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment is expected to hold a share of 68% in 2020, and expand at a significant CAGR of around 15% through 2030.

By application, the IVD segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share of 73.4% in 2020.

Among the end users, genetic diagnostic labs were the dominant segment in in 2020.

The market in China is expected to surge ahead at a mammoth CAGR of over 22% from 2020 to 2030.

Europe and North America are leading regions in the global blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market, with a revenue share of approximately 76%. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight adverse impact on the market, majorly due to halt in research & development activities across the globe.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4495

“Increasing research & development activities are expected to boost demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy. On the other hand, there is rising population of cancer patients, and therefore, requirement for highly sensitive and precise diagnostic for better treatment solutions is increasing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

New Product Launches – Key Strategy by Market Players

New product launches and strategic collaborations are key strategies expected to be followed by major players to expand globally. New product launches at comparative lower cost in emerging countries are expected to surge demand. Increasing R&D by key players is expected to grow the product line in the market.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4495

Key Market Participants

Key market players covered by Fact.MR in the report are is Roche, Streck, Preanalytix, Norgen Biotek, Biocept, Biomatrica, and INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (NUVISAN GmbH/STRATEC GROUP). Strategies adopted by these key players for global expansion are largely product launches and mergers & acquisitions. There have been a few strategic partnerships among leading players to enhance the supply chain and logistics.

For instance, in July 2018, Diversigen Incand and Norgen Biotek Corp. announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership, through which, industry and academic researchers will benefit from comprehensive end-to-end logistical, sequencing, and analytical solutions, to meet the growing need for microbiome analyses.

Also, there have been collaborations among leading players to gain FDA approval of products.

For example, in January 2020, Biodesix, Inc. and Streck, Inc. announced a Regulatory Cooperation Agreement that will further enable both companies in their pursuit of FDA approval for diagnostic testing services and specimen collection products.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com