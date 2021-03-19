Anti-Sagging Agents Market – Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Anti-sagging agent is a substance that is added to the coating or the surface in order to prevent the coat from weakening due to gravity. Anti-sagging agents are used in applications which use dense coating paints as they are more affected by gravity. Anti-sagging agents help in increasing the lifespan of a coating by preventing it from falling away from the corrosion prone surface.

The molecules of anti-sagging agents interact with themselves as well as with the components of coats and hence anti-sagging agents prevent the coatings from falling away. Anti-sagging agents possess thixotropic nature and have high viscosity stability. The anti-sagging agents act as emulsifiers in oil paints, putty, distempers and universal strainers. Anti-sagging agents are also miscible in water in any proportion.

Anti-sagging agents are used in solvent-less and low polarity paints and sealants to provide sagging. Anti-sagging agents have a wide application range in various end use industries. Anti-sagging agents are used in the plastic industry to improve the thixotropy in applications of PVC plastisol.

Anti-sagging agents are used in reactive and filled resin casting systems such as polyurethane, epoxy and acrylate resins. The use of anti-sagging agents in these resins helps in improving anti-sagging properties with no impairing levelling.

Market Dynamics

High temperature and pH stability of anti-sagging agents is expected to help in the anti-sagging agents’ market growth in near future. Growth of paints and coatings industry is expected to drive the market for anti-sagging agents market.

Low cost of anti-sagging agents is expected to boost the sales of anti-sagging agents in various end-use industries. Use of anti-sagging agents in the soaps, detergents and cleaning products is expected to increase the demand for anti-sagging agents in the personal and homecare industry.

Polyurethane based anti-sagging agents have been developed in recent years are expected to drive the sales of anti-sagging agents in the plastic industry. Introduction of alternatives such as flatting agents is expected to hamper the market growth of the anti-sagging agents.

Long shelf life of anti-sagging agents consequently hampers the new sale of anti-sagging agents, which is expected to dent the growth of the global market to some extent.

Market Segmentation

The anti-sagging agents market is segmented on the following basis:

Anti-sagging agents, by type:

Liquid

Powder

Paste

Anti-sagging agents, by application:

Coatings

Inks

Paints

Adhesives

Anti-sagging agents, by end use industry:

Paints and Coatings

Plastic

Personal and Home Care

Others

Regional Outlook

North America region has been showing an appreciable growth in the personal care and paints and coatings industries since recent past. The growth of these industries in North America region is expected to drive the anti-sagging agents market in near future.

Europe region has witnessed a moderate growth in the plastic and paints and coatings industries in recent years. But, the personal and home care industry in Europe is booming owing to the growth of personal and home care, plastic and paints and coatings industries in Europe, the sales of anti-sagging agents are expected to increase in coming years.

China and India have a good potential for the market growth of anti-sagging agents. The personal and home care, plastic and paints and coatings industries in China and India are growing at appreciable rates which in turn are expected to help in the market growth of anti-sagging agents in near future.

Japan with its moderately growing paints and coatings and personal and home care industries is expected to help in the market growth of anti-sagging agents up to a certain extent. Middle East and Africa region have witnessed an appreciable growth in the personal and home care industry in recent years.

The plastic industry in the region is also moderately growing. The growth of these industries in the Middle East and Africa is expected to boost the sales of anti-sagging agents in the near future.

List of Participants

The participants involved in the anti-sagging agents market are listed below:

Wacker Chemie AG

Cabot Corporation

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Altana

Fine Organics

Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.

Patcham Ltd

Keumjung Ltd

Itoh Oil Chemicals Co., Ltd

