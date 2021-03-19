Breather Membranes Market-Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Breather Membrane Market: Introduction

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.

They ensure water permeability and provide high water resistance. If the use of breather membrane is avoided then external impurities can easily penetrate leading to the decrease in the life of the structure. Generally, breather membranes are manufactured from polymeric fibers.

They are waterproof and can withstand drastic climatic variations. Breather membranes are also used to provide proper aeration in buildings and they thus make the structure sustainable in the long run by increasing its life.

Breather membranes also protect structures from corrosion and other related chemical and physical degradation. They are generally found or applied on the cold side of the insulation layer and act as dust repellants while providing protection from snow, wind as well as moisture.

The various properties of breather membranes makes them a popular choice for roofing applications. Recently, breather membranes have also been finding applications in floorings. They also possess sound proofing properties. Breather membranes assist the insulating structure to easily discharge excess moisture into the atmosphere.

Breather Membrane Market: Dynamics

In the recent years, breather membranes have grabbed the attention of builders across the globe and are finding widespread adoption in the building and construction industry. The rapidly growing population and highly escalated urbanization in developing countries have boosted the growth of the building and construction industry.

This growth of the construction industry is in turn surging the growth of the breather membrane market. The growing need for sustainable building structures and solutions has led to an increase in the demand for breather membranes. Rising consciousness regarding protecting buildings from external factors such as moisture and dust has been driving the growth of the breather membrane market.

Increasing government regulations regarding safer buildings and growing environmental concerns have also led to growth in the demand for breather membranes. The need of skilled labor and high cost of breather membranes might restrain the growth of the breather membrane market to some extent.

Breather Membrane Market: Segmentation

The global breather membrane market can be segmented on the basis of its material type and applications.

The global breather membrane market is segmented on the basis of its material type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

The global breather membrane market is segmented on the basis of its applications:

Walls

Roofs

Flooring

Breather Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

Rising population and escalating urbanization have boosted the building and construction industry in the regions of Asia Pacific, which makes the region a promising market for breather membranes. Attributing to the implementation of new government projects, the construction industry has been witnessing moderate growth in the matured market regions of North America and Western Europe.

Thus, these regions are pegged to be steady markets for breather membranes. Rising industrialization and urbanization have escalated the building and construction industry in regions such as Latin America, which marks these regions as potential markets for breather membranes.

Regions such as the Middle East and Africa are highly focused on infrastructure development and thus, are prominent markets for breather membranes. The high cost of breather membranes might pose a challenge in developing countries across regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa.

Breather Membrane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global breather membranes market include,

DuPont

Dow Chemical Company

Thermafleece

Permavent

Novia Ltd.

Monarflex SRO

A. Proctor Group Ltd.

Ningbo Shanquan Breathable Membrane Co., Ltd.

Industrial Textiles & Plastics Ltd

Natural Building Technologies

Icopal Ltd

