Aluminium Clad Printed Circuit Board Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2018-2028

High performance and low cost of aluminum clad printed circuit board has been accelerating their adoption across diverse industries. Aluminum clad printed circuit board can steadily push the durability and ensure long-term reliability of an end product by controlling temperature and reducing the associated failure rates. As aluminum designs offer enhanced mechanical stability and lower thermal expansion levels over other existing materials, the aluminum clad printed circuit board market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

Simple designs & low thermal impedance of aluminum clad printed circuit board outperforms all other board insulators for power and high-operating temperature parts. Furthermore, aluminum’s low cost than copper and the ability to have a lightweight material with ideal durability are driving the sales of aluminum clad printed circuit boards. The aluminum clad printed circuit board market is witnessing sustained growth with LED manufacturers increasingly leveraging these boards to ensure minimal operating temperatures and maximum color, brightness, and life.

Growing awareness about final product durability and performance benefits of using aluminum clad printed circuit boards is accelerating their adoption in various sectors. Increasing adoption of aluminum clad printed circuit boards in LED circuit boards, power conversion, motor drives, consumer products & automotive verticals are creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders. These factors are driving the growth in the aluminum clad printed circuit board market.

Market Introduction:

An aluminium clad printed circuit board is a thermally-conductive printed circuit board that provides enhanced heat dissipation without demanding an external heat sink. This property widely impacts the performance of the circuit board as it reduces the thermal stress on the attached components. Aluminium clad printed circuit boards witness relatively high demand among all MCPCBs (Metal Clad Printed Circuit Boards), owing to their relatively low cost. They are also more durable and offer a reduced circuit board size, while increasing the power density.

Aluminium clad printed circuit boards are extensively used in the LED lights market due to their low cost. Heat dissipation has been a problem for consumer electronic and communication device manufacturers and hence, a shift towards aluminium clad printed circuit boards has been observed.

Market Dynamics:

Copper, steel alloy and aluminium clad printed circuit boards are the most common metal clad printed circuit boards in the market. However, aluminium clad printed circuit boards, being relatively cheaper with better heat transfer, are emerging as the preferred choice among all MCPCBs. Copper MCPCBs allow even better heat dissipation but are expensive and thus, they are widely adopted in high power supply applications. On the other hand, steel alloy PCBs are comparatively rigid and offer lower thermal conductivity.

Therefore, this will be one of the key differentiating factors that drives the aluminium clad printed circuit board market. Further, rising automation in several end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the aluminium clad printed circuit board market. Increasing demand for wireless devices and constant innovation to reduce the size of consumer electronics are also among the key factors driving the aluminium clad printed circuit board market.

Wearable electronic devices are trending at present and these devices require flexible aluminium clad printed circuit boards. Attributing to such new applications, the size of PCBs, especially aluminium clad printed circuit boards, has reduced to well over 60%. Aluminium clad printed circuit boards are also suitable alternatives to fragile ceramic substrates as they offer enhanced mechanical durability.

Market Segmentation:

The aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and end use.

On the basis of type, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

Single layer aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Multi-layer aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Hybrid aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Flexible aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Others

On the basis of application, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

LED lights

Home Appliances

Mobiles and Tablets

Laptops

Others

On the basis of end use, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Medical & Instrumentation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Communications

Military & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook:

From a regional perspective, the Asia Pacific aluminium clad printed circuit board market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, owing to the presence of numerous semiconductor manufacturers in this region. The growth of the aluminium clad printed circuit board market in APAC can also be attributed to the rising adoption of smart devices in this region.

The growing internet consumer base in countries such as India will play a vital role in the growth of aluminium clad printed circuit board market in these countries and the general consumer electronics segment will be one of the dominant end user segments in the whole of APAC. The North America aluminium clad printed circuit board market is expected to follow APAC, owing to the high demand from the military & aerospace sector. The Europe aluminium clad printed circuit board market seems to be a mature market but might show appreciable growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aluminium clad printed circuit board market identified across the value chain include Amitron Corp., Newbury Electronics, Epec, LLC, Millennium Circuits Limited, Innoquick Electronics Limited, DK Thermal Metal Circuit Technology Ltd., Baknor, Henkel Electronics Materials, LLC, Metro Electronics, Candor Circuit Boards, Diya Electronics, Softcad Technologies Ltd and Andwin Circuits Co. Ltd.

