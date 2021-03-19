Ceramic Lining Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2028

The transfer of abrasive materials within mines plays an integral role in the mining and metal processing industries. However, piping equipment used in these process easily get damaged due to the everyday wear and tear of metal and rough rocks, which further costs heavily to plant operators. Consequently, plant operators are increasingly using wear proof and durable material such as ceramics to extend the durability of pipes.

Ceramic lining market continues to witness sustained growth owing to its increased use for lining equipment prone to severe wear in various core industries, including power, cement, and steel. Industrial ceramic linings are widely adopted to create maximum wear resistant solution that extends the wear life of mineral processing equipment. Ceramic lining’s ability to market equipment ideal for use in the petrochemical, power generation, mining, and materials handling sectors is driving its sales. Growing awareness about the industrial benefits of ceramic lining has been fueling growth in the ceramic lining market.

Growing environment concerns are accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products. The demand for ceramic linings, cool roof tiles is growing on the back of rising awareness related to environmental issues. Moreover, growing demand for high moisture resistance, fade resistance, and cost-effective products have made ceramic lining a viable option across various industries. These factors are boding well for the growth of the ceramic lining market.

Introduction

Polymer-based lining is the best for the bulk handling of a variety of liquids. However, these linings tend to fail in applications that involve high temperatures or bulk solids, and are likely to cause abrasion & wear. Ceramic lining is mainly used for the storage and handling of materials that include bulk materials, dust or slurries. Alumina-based ceramic lining is the most widely used ceramic lining material for several applications as its wear resistance is on the higher side and is second to that of a diamond.

Moreover, alumina-based ceramic lining can be cast in several shapes and sizes at a high melting point, high mechanical strength and high hardness. Maintenance in heavy-duty applications can be radically reduced with the usage of ceramic lining as it gradually reduces downtime and improves efficiency & productivity, thereby marginally reducing the operating cost.

Ceramic lining materials offer numerous benefits throughout their scope of applications. Ceramic lining maintains a smooth surface structure while providing abrasion and wear & corrosion resistance. Moreover, ceramic lining offers high heat resistance and possesses high tensile strength. Ceramic lining materials exhibit a lower value for thermal expansion as compared to plastics & metals and hence, are better alternatives for high temperature applications. Ceramic lining also exhibits a longer service life. Ceramic lining is likely to be bonded by adhesives, bolts or rivets to the substrate material. Several factors, such as the particle size of the product, volume of the flowing material, velocity, impact abrasion, etc., should be taken into consideration while using ceramic lining.

Ceramic Lining Market: Dynamics

Ceramic lining is considered to be very cost-effective and has proved to be profitable to end users. Owing to its ability to improve the service life of processing equipment by well over 15-20 times, the ceramic lining market is expected to continue to grow throughout the forecast period. The surge in the end-use segments, especially the mining & metal processing and cement industries, is also expected to boost the ceramic lining market. Growth in the population as well as the construction industry worldwide is also expected to contribute to the growth of the ceramic lining market.

Among polymer linings, solvent-borne linings outperform waterborne and powder-based linings. However, environmental policies are likely to prevent end users from adopting waterborne and powder-based linings, and ceramic lining is expected to act as a potential alternative. This is also expected to significantly boost the ceramic lining market.

However, the availability of alternative materials is likely to hamper the growth of the ceramic lining market. Rubber lining materials and refractories exhibit similar or better properties as compared to ceramic lining, and are used as substitutes to ceramic lining.

Ceramic Lining Market: Segmentation

The ceramic lining market can be segmented on the basis of material, application and end use.

On the basis of material, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Tungsten carbide

Silicon carbide

Alumina

Hybrid solutions

Other ceramic lining materials

On the basis of application, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Pipes

Tanks

Cyclones

Others

On the basis of end use, the ceramic lining market can be segmented into:

Mining & Metal Processing

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Cement & Lime Manufacture

Others

Ceramic Lining Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the mining and metal processing segment appears to be strong in China and the whole of Asia Pacific, owing to which Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the prominent regions in the ceramic lining market. The China ceramic lining market is expected to register a healthy growth over the forecast period.

The mature markets of North America and Europe are expected to follow the Asia Pacific ceramic lining market due to the booming construction industry in these regions. The ceramic lining market in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions is expected to grow at an appreciable pace.

Some of the market participants in the global ceramic lining market identified across the value chain include Corrosion Engineering, Inc.; Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.; Trelleborg AB; Metso Corporation; Ceresist, Inc.; Poxytech (Pty) Ltd.; Hofmann Engineering & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.; CoorsTek Inc. and Wegusta Holland BV.

