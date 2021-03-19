Hedge Trimmer Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2028

Hedge Trimmer Market: Introduction

Hedge trimmer, also known as shrub trimmer or bush trimmer, is widely utilized to trim extra hedges to maintain healthy lawns. The current technological advancement, such as battery-operated hedge trimmer, which has encouraged more people to engage themselves into gardening. Improvised features such as variable speeds, low-noise blades movement, improved blade sizes, Li-ion batteries and robustness of the new device are incorporated into hedge trimmers in addition to increasing working efficiency and durability.

Hedge Trimmer Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global hedge trimmer market is the growing interest and demand for gardening. The macroeconomic factor such as growing urbanization coupled with a change of consumer’s attitude towards landscaping, and an increase in awareness regarding tree plantation in many countries is further augmenting the growth for hedge trimmer market.

The significant increase in sales of gardening equipment owing to the rise in disposable income coupled with a growing interest in gardening is highly anticipated to drive the global hedge trimmer market. Moreover, considerable growth in the Asian gardening equipment manufacturing industry and technological advancement in traditional hedge trimmer will create a significant opportunity for the global hedge trimmer market. Furthermore, the integration of inbuilt battery in the hedge trimmer is highly anticipated to boost the demand for hedge trimmer.

As hedge trimmer is designed to minimize the power consumption and provide ideal cut shape as per requirement, hedge trimmer is gaining huge recognition across all regions. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly anticipated to drive the global hedge trimmer market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor, such as high manufacturing cost and high power consumption factor may hinder the global hedge trimmer market growth over the forecast period.

Hedge Trimmer Market: Segmentation

The global hedge trimmer market is segmented on the basis of type, size, blade length, end-use sector, and region.

Based on the type, the global hedge trimmer market is segmented as followings:

Corded Hedge Trimmer

Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Based on the size, the global hedge trimmer market is segmented as followings:

Small

Medium

Large

Based on the blade length, the global hedge trimmer market is segmented as followings:

Up to 46 cm

47-56 cm

Above 57 cm

Based on the end-use sector, the global Hedge trimmer market is segmented as followings:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Cordless Hedge Trimmer is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to the advancements in technology and availability of wide variants of hedge trimmers. On the other hand, among end-use sector segments, the commercial sector is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing in commercial spaces, which is expected to intensify the need for more hedge trimmer.

Hedge Trimmer Market: Regional Outlook

The global hedge trimmer market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share due to growing interest among the population regarding gardening. North America is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global hedge trimmer market owing to its growing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on the gardening equipment.

Moreover, APEJ is projected to showcase optimistic growth in the global hedge trimmer market due to the rise in the landscaping activities in both commercial and residential sector along with a boost in the standard of living across the region. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will generate notable opportunity in the global hedge trimmer market over the forecast period due to the rise in per-capita expenditure on gardening equipment.

Hedge Trimmer Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global hedge trimmer market are American Honda Motor, ECHO, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, STIHL, The Toro Company, Blount International, Emak, GreenWorks Tools, Makita, MTD, RYOBI, Stanley Black & Decker, and Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery and other key market players.

