Drum Decanters Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2028

Global Drum Decanters Market: Introduction

Drum decanters are manufactured for use where lower bitumen outputs are needed on daily basis. These drum decanters have the added advantage of a bigger built-in reservoir that can be operated as a product storage tank. Some drum decanters can decant an average of up to 2-4 tons per hour and have 9,000-16,000 liters of storage capacity. In addition, drum decanters are built with various features including a hydraulically operated loading system, thermostatically controlled temperature and fully insulated and clad heating chamber.

The drum decanters are easy to operate as well as simple to maintain and also available in remote locations. Moreover, the drum decanters are widely used in chemical and food and beverages for blending purposes.

Global Drum Decanters Market: Dynamics

Significantly, growing food and beverages processed industry is one the key driving factors stimulating the growth of the global drum decanters market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for processed and blended food products among consumers. The macroeconomic factors such as rapidly growing gross value added (GVA) of key countries and increasing import/export among key countries will lead the global drum decanters market towards considerable growth over the forecast period. Also, the rapid growth in the chemical industry along with the growing wine processing industry will increase the demand for drum decanters for blending raw materials in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, with the increasing demand for drum decanters for road constructions will take the global drum decanters market towards rapid growth in the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for mobile drum decanters will gain high traction over the forecast period.

The key restraining factors such as high price, high shipment cost and stringent government regulations & standards for the manufacture of drum decanters may hinder the global drum decanters market over the forecast period. With the increase in manufacturing activities in developing countries, such as India and China, will create a high opportunity for drum decanters across these countries over the forecast period.

Global Drum Decanters Market: Segmentation

Global drum decanters market is segmented on the basis of product type, production capacity, application and region.

Based on product type, global drum decanters market is segmented as:

Static

Mobile

Based on production capacity type, global drum decanters market is segmented as:

Less than 2 tph (tons per hour)

2- 4 tph

Above 4 tph

Based on reservoir storage capacity type, global drum decanters market is segmented as:

Less than 10,000 liters

10,000 and Above Liters

Based on applications type, global drum decanters market is segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Additives

Oil Blending

Road Construction

Others

With the rapid growth in the manufacturing industry, static drum decanters segment is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, high government investment in infrastructure building will aid in the expansion of the global drum decanters market over the forecast period.

Global Drum Decanters Market: Regional Outlook

The global drum decanters market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the aforementioned regions, North America is predicted to account for the highest market share in the global drum decanters market due to the growing preferences of packaged food among consumers.

APEJ region is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the global drum decanters market due to the rapidly growing manufacturing industries along with the high infrastructure investment in the key countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia. In addition, a rapidly growing urban population in APEJ is one of the key factors that will generate the demand for drum decanters during the forecast period. On the other hand, with the growing oil and chemical industry in MEA will hit the demand for drum decanters over the forecast period.

Global Drum Decanter Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players of the global Drum Decanter market are Kesar road equipments (India) pvt. ltd., Atlas technologies private limited., Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd., Parker Plant Limited, Fab-India industries and other prominent players. Besides, key market players are focusing to target developing countries to supply the drum decanters that will help to capture significant revenue share in the global drum decanters market.

