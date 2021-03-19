Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2028

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Introduction

Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances formed by mixing plastic with metal. Properties of plastics & metals are combined in an optimized way. Plastic-metal hybrids are formed by mechanical locking of plastic & metal compounds. Plastic-metal hybrids can be commercially produced by injection molding or extrusion.

Selection of proper material should be done to achieve accurate mechanical linking of plastic & metal. Generally, polyamide plastic is used in plastic-metal hybrids. Plastic-metal hybrids offer various beneficial properties, such as high load bearing capacity, high corrosion resistance, low weight, enhanced dimensional tolerance, improved performance, high integration potential, easy recyclability, etc. Plastic-metal hybrids make the assembly simpler by reducing the separate components into single molded parts. Plastic-metal hybrids provide strength, energy absorption and rigidity.

Plastic-metal hybrids are widely used in automotive & aerospace industry for obtaining better fuel efficiency. Due to their low weight, plastic-metal hybrids find applications in the electronic industry. Plastic-metal hybrids are also used in the production of bicycles and scooter frames. They also find applications in furniture production and in agricultural equipment.

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Dynamics

Technological developments are boosting the growth of the automotive industry. Changing technology has given rise to demand for light weight materials for better fuel efficiency and improved vehicle performance due to which rising demand for plastic-metal hybrids is being witnessed from the automotive industry. Plastic-metal hybrids are also witnessing growing demand from the aerospace industry for the manufacturing of certain aircraft parts. Thus, the growth of the aerospace industry will add to the growth of the plastic-metal hybrids market.

Growing population has escalated agricultural production and technological developments have led to the use of advanced agricultural equipment. Demand for various attributes, such as corrosion resistance, high strength & light weight, have led to increased usage of plastic-metal hybrids in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment. Increase in disposable income and development of new and innovative technologies have led to the growth of the electronics industry.

Growing electronic industry is leading to the growth of the plastic-metal hybrids market. Also, the use of plastic-metal hybrids is increasing in the production of bicycle and scooter frames. However, research and development of improved plastic materials & composites might decline the growth of the plastic-metal hybrids market.

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Segmentation

The global plastic-metal hybrids market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

The global plastic-metal hybrids market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Household Furniture

Sports Footwear (Skates)

Home appliances

Office/Medical Furniture

TV/Monitor supports

Electronic housings

Bicycle & Scooter frames

Agricultural Equipment

Others

The global plastic-metal hybrids market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Regional Outlook

There is significant presence of automotive industries in regions of Western Europe. That apart, agricultural production is also growing at a good pace, which makes this region a prominent market for plastic-metal hybrids. Rate of agricultural production is high in the North America region and the presence of key automotive manufacturers makes North America a promising market region for plastic-metal hybrids.

Automotive and electronic industries are growing at a good pace in regions, such as Asia Pacific & Japan. Also, rising agricultural production makes this region a potential market for plastic-metal hybrids. Regions, such as Latin America and Africa, are growing in terms of agricultural production. Middle East is focusing on bringing improvements in its architecture, which in turn, is giving rise to demand for improved and decorative furniture. The above factors make Latin America, Middle East & Africa a steadily growing market region for plastic metal hybrids.

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global plastic metal hybrids market are:

LANXESS Corporation

BASF SE

ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd

Schroder Hybrid

Hemholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht

SABIC

TU Braunschweig

“The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

