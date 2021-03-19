Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market – Growth Drivers and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Veterinary equipment and disposables are used in monitoring, surgeries, and the treatment of diseases in animals. Rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the global veterinary equipment market and veterinary disposables market during the forecast period.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market by Product (Consumables, Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Masks, Infusion Pumps), Animal (Cats, Dogs, Equines, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2023″, the global veterinary equipment market is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2023 from USD 1.63 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Recent Developments in Detailed:

# In 2017, Vetland Medical (US) launched the Harmony 5 Electronic and the LAS-3000 manual ventilation system under the anesthesia system segment.

# In 2016, Midmark (US) acquired VSSI, Inc. (US) to bring early-stage design and planning expertise, and integrated, built-in equipment solutions to the animal health practice.

# In 2015, Mila International (US) signed an agreement with Cook Medical (US) to offer Cook’s Medical devices for sale to veterinary clinics and veterinary schools in the US.

Growth in the companion animal population;

The adoption of companion animals has grown globally due to the positive health benefits associated with them—reduced cardiac arrhythmias, normalization of blood pressure, decreased anxiety, greater psychological stability, and improved wellbeing. According to the APPA National Pet Owners Survey 2017–2018, the canine population in the US increased from 69.9 million in 2012 to 89.7 million in 2016, while the feline population increased from 74.05 million in 2012 to 94.2 million in 2016. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), the canine population in Germany increased from 5.30 million in 2012 to 8.66 million in 2016, whereas the feline population increased from 8.20 million in 2012 to 13.40 million in 2016.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, and Mexico are also witnessing growth in animal ownership. According to the India International Pet Trade Fair (IIPTF), the number of pets increased from 11 million in 2014 to 15 million in 2016. Approximately 600,000 pets are adopted every year in India. Such trends are expected to support the growth of the animal health industry, which, in turn, will drive the growth of dependent industries such as veterinary equipment market and veterinary disposables market.

Rising pet care costs;

In the last ten years, pet care costs have increased significantly. According to PetMD, the low-to-medium pet care cost is around USD 250 to USD 4,500 in veterinary practices; a high-end procedure costs anywhere between USD 5,000 and USD 20,000. According to APPA National Pet Owners Survey 2017-2018, the average household in the US spent USD 731 on routine doctor and surgical visits for dogs in 2016, an increase of 47% from a decade ago. Similarly, USD 427 is spent on routine doctor and surgical visits for cats in 2016.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the veterinary equipment and disposables market are Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (UK), Nonin Medical (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henry Schein (US), Vetland Medical Sales and Services, LLC (US), Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (US), Infiniti Medical, LLC (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Midmark Corporation (US).

Smiths Group is the leading player in the global veterinary equipment market. This is mainly attributed to its wide geographic presence and distribution network across the globe. The company primarily focuses on strengthening its extensive global sales network. It aims to grow by making customer satisfaction a priority and providing accurate and timely responses and resolutions to consumer needs. The company also provides clinical support to its customers with information pertaining to clinical aspects of veterinary products, which helps the company increase its customer base. In addition, the company also offers clinical education for veterinary professionals, which helps increase the adoption of the company’s products among veterinary professionals.