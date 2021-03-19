Protein A Resin Market worth USD 1.9 billion : Increasing demand for biosimilars

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), & End User – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, protein A resin market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of resins is expected to limit the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

COVID-19 Impact on the Protein A Resin Market :

The pandemic has led to increased activities in the research and development of pharmaceuticals. It has pressurized all the major pharmaceutical and biopharmaveutical vompanies to develop a vaccine that provides immunity against COVID-19. Owing to this increased pressure companies are investing heavily in research and development activities.

This has led to an increased production of already approved monoclonal antibodies and aggressive clinical trials to develop new mAbs. Since protein A resin is required in the downstream process of antibodies, an increased production of the later has leed to an increase in the use of protein A resin for purofication purposes. Thus, COVID-19 is expected to positively impact the protein A resin market.

The Agarose-based Protein A segment is expected to command the largest market share in 2020.

Based on product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. In 2020, the agarose-based protein A segment is expected to is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

The antibody purification segment is expected to command the largest market share e in 2020.

Based on application, the protein A resin market is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. In 2020, the antibody purification application segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein A resin market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic as well as research purposes, which has driven the demand for protein A resins used in the downstream processing of these antibodies.

North America is expected to dominate the protein A resin market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global the protein A resin market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub. Considering this, a number of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have set up their research centers in the region.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Bioscience (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), and Novasep Holding SAS (France), are considered to be the leading players in the protein A resin market.