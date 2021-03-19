Smart Parking Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019-2029

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the smart parking market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and an opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of this market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Smart Parking Market : Segmentation

The global smart parking market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Parking Meters Digital Guidance Signage Others

Software Parking Management Platforms SDK/API

Services Consulting Integration & Support Services Device Management Services



System Type

Guided Park Assist Systems

Smart Park Assist Systems

Sensor Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

RFID

Image Sensors

Others

Application Area

Commercial

Government

Corporate

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the smart parking market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the smart parking market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to smart parking and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the smart parking market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Smart Parking Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the smart parking market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical smart parking market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the smart parking market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the forecast factors and value chain analysis of the smart parking market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 05 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on component, the smart parking market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further segmented as sensors, cameras, parking meters, digital guidance signage, and others. Furthermore, the software segment is segmented on the basis of parking management platform and SDK/API. Also, the service segment is segmented on the basis of consulting, integration & support service, and device management services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 06 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by System Type

Based on system type, the smart parking market is segmented as guided park assist systems and smart park assist systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on system type.

Chapter 07 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sensor Technology

Based on sensor technology, the smart parking market is segmented as ultrasonic sensors, RFID sensors, image sensors, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on sensor technology.

Chapter 08 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application Area

Based on application area, the smart parking market is segmented as commercial, government, and corporate. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on application area.

Chapter 09 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the smart parking market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10 – North America Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America smart parking market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on component, system type, sensor technology, application area, and countries in North America.

