Nathaniel Segal to Appear on Hit Television Show Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Nathaniel Segal set to appear on the show Penn & Teller: Fool Us airing on the CW network on Friday, April 2nd at 9 PM ET

He was the first person to film live in Las Vegas during the pandemic

To commemorate this appearance, he will be performing a limited run of his online magic show, Zoomed Out on Saturday, March 27th and April 3rd at 5:30 PM (PT)

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nathaniel Segal will be appearing on the television show Penn & Teller: Fool Us on Friday, April 2nd at 9 PM ET. The show invites magicians from all over the world to compete with their signature magic trick to see if they can baffle two of the greatest minds in magic, Penn and Teller. If successful, the performer will be invited back to perform a set in the duo’s headlining regular show in Las Vegas (when it opens back up) as well as a trophy and the title of ‘Fooler’ on the show. This is a major opportunity for any magician and getting on the show takes a significant amount of work and dedication from auditions to rehearsals to ultimately performing it live for Penn and Teller.

This season was slightly different from previous ones. COVID protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the production, from arriving early to ensure negative test results to wearing masks before and after going into makeup. Though Penn, Teller, and Alyson Hannigan were all present for the filming (though all at a distance) the most significant difference in the show production was the lack of studio audience. In place, there was a virtual audience shown on a large video screen behind the main magicians. International acts called in live via videoconferencing for the deliberation process. Domestic acts appeared live, and Nathaniel happened to be the first performer to film under these new conditions. Nathaniel says, “Although I am used to performing my magic for live audiences and drawing energy from them, I am grateful to have had such an amazing opportunity to share my magic with such a wide audience. It was exciting to perform on stage again, especially in such an uncertain time.”

In honor of his national television appearance, Nathaniel will be performing a rare version of his acclaimed online show, Zoomed Out. It will be on Saturday, March 27th and April 3rd at 5:30 PM (PT). Tickets are $20 per household and available at ZoomedOut.eventbrite.com.

Nathaniel Segal is a Los Angeles based magician and magic creator who performs for private parties and corporate events all over the area as well as online virtual events for people and organizations all over the world. You can find out more about him at his website, SegalMagic.com.

