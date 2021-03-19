Logistics Insurance Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Logistics Insurance Market size is expected to value at USD 61.55 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising consumer preference towards customizes insurance products and services. Factors responsible for the robust market growth include incorporation of product in the insurance policy and limiting potential risks during the transfer.

The primary goal of the logistics insurance market is to introduce new product in order to increase the after-tax income while charging an appropriate price for the product. Introduction of optimal prices for insurance policies by keeping certain factors in account is expected to favor market growth over the period of time. Globally, the logistics insurance industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Logistics Insurance Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/logistics-insurance-market/request-sample

Growing competition in the market has led to development of different the price optimization technique, thereby propelling market demand in the upcoming years. Organizations offering logistics insurance identify the premium rates on the account of the historical data and price of the product accordingly. The recent technological advancement in the logistic industry coupled with development of tools such as predictive analytical models, what-if scenario simulation, and impact analysis are helping organization to determine product pricing, thereby propelling market demand over the forecast period. Product pricing is considered major enabler that requires a thorough understanding of the market competition, historical data, user preferences, and pricing strategies.

Robust growth of the logistics insurance market is majorly attributed to factors such as expansion of logistics market across the globe, the high-end international trade flow and the strong economic growth in the developing economies such as India, China and Brazil. Increasing transportation & infrastructural activities in the Asia Pacific and North America region is anticipated to pay a way for large-scale demand for logistics insurance services in the upcoming years.

Additionally, intra-regional trade and international among developing economies across the globe coupled with higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of logistics insurance industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising investment made by industry participants in customer engagement activities with the help of different digital touch points involving mobile, social media, mail, and others is estimated to positively affect market advancements in the upcoming years. However, technological advancement in the logistics industry has led to complexity in claims procedure, thus requiring constant assistance to customers. These factors are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The logistics insurance market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on type of industry such as transportation, marine, aviation, and others. The marine sector is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. The increasing demand for logistics insurance from the marine segment is credited to current development of ports in the developing economies across the globe. In addition, declining cost of vessels and increasing contribution from cargo underwriters coupled with the reduction in deductibles and premium are expected to amplify market value of the marine segment.

The key players in the logistics insurance industry are American International Group, Inc., Allianz SE, DB Schenker Ltd., Dawson Companies, Inc., and G4S International Logistics Inc.

Access Logistics Insurance Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/logistics-insurance-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Logistics Insurance market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Logistics Insurance market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com