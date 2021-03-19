Mixed Reality Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mixed Reality Market is likely to project a steady CAGR in the forecast period. Mixed reality is derived from virtual reality as the computer systems work in a virtual and computer-generated environment. Users are engrossed in the virtual environment by the means of visual, auditory, and tactile displays. The displays can detach users from their regular environment and create an illusion that the objects existing around them are in the condensed form. In MR systems, the users perceive physical elements along with digital elements as presented. Further, the systems are designed to create illusion for their users to reveal that the digital objects are in the same dimensions as physical ones.

The factors responsible for the mixed reality market include technological advances in the hardware technologies and mobile software. Rise in internet of things (IoT) and wearable devices are expected to witness significant market rise. The unification of advanced devices and proliferated use is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Mixed Reality Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2024)

Hardware

Software

Mixed Reality Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2024)

Automotive & Aerospace

Medical

Entertainment

E-commerce & Retail

Others

The key players in the mixed reality industry include META Company, Magic Leap Inc, Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc

Mixed Reality Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

