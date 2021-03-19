Antifreeze Proteins Market is Driven Due to Their Rising Usage in the Frozen Food Products

The market for antifreeze proteins is estimated at USD 4 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026. The antifreeze proteins market is driven by their rising usage in the frozen food products globally. They also facilitate the cold storage of fresh food for trade which ensures the maintenance of food quality till the food reaches the end users thus their usage is growing.

The Type I sub-segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the by type segment for antifreeze proteins market .

Type I AFP is most abundantly found in fish that thrive in cold climates and is the most widely used type of AFPs in medical and cosmetic applications. Type I antifreeze protein is abundantly derived from diverse fish species as well as yeasts. Companies such as Nichirei Corporation and A/F Protein Inc. are major manufacturers and suppliers of this protein in the global market.

By Form, the solid sub-segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the market.

The solid segment is projected to grow during the forecast period, owing to factors such as ease of handling, use in frozen food products, cosmetics and medical applications, and easy storability. Ice creams, frozen meat, and skin whitening creams are some of the popular applications where antifreeze proteins are used, mostly in their solid form.

The medical sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by end use segment of antifreeze proteins market over the forecast period.

The antifreeze proteins are highly effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa in the body and on the skin, and they also reduce the extent to which infection occurs or treating an existing infection. Cryopreservation is a necessary stage in different biomedicine sectors such as gene therapy, tissue engineering, and tissue preservation screening of drugs. To achieve these aspects, new platforms and reagents with antifreeze as well as compatible osmoprotective properties have been expanded recently for cryopreservation.

The insect sub-segment is estimated to observe the fastest market growth in the antifreeze market during the forecast period.

Antifreeze proteins have recently been identified in insects, and these proteins are 10 times more effective than those found in fish, due to the high terrestrial winter temperatures. Insect antifreeze proteins have no similarity to those in fish or plants. The folding structures of insect antifreeze proteins are unknown. None of the insect antifreeze proteins are homologous to other proteins. Most AFP-producing terrestrial arthropods are freeze-avoiding and the AFPs function to prevent freezing.

Key players in this market include Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), A/F Protein Inc. (US), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Unilever (Netherlands), ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US), Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & acquisitions. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

