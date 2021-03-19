Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market Projected to reach $298 million by 2023

​

According to research report “Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application Area (Email, Web, FTP, and Removable Devices), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The Content Disarm and Reconstruction market size is expected to grow from USD 158 million in 2018 to USD 298 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors expected to drive the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market include an increasing number of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware, and zero-day attacks; and an increasing number of malware and file-based attacks.

The solution segment to hold a higher market share in 2018

The security solution providers have added a layer to the existing security of organizations by offering the Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution. The Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution is a cloud-based and on-premises data sanitization solution that helps in sanitizing the incoming files in the network, without harming the file and without changing the file extension. The solution is intended to protect organizations from document-borne malware, malware-carrying images, and other infected files. The software supports various file types, including DOC, DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, PDF, JPG, BMP, PNG, TIFF, and GIF. The increasing cyber-attacks through various vectors, such as emails, attachments, File Transfer Protocol (FTP) transfers, and Universal Serial Bus (USB) transfers; and the rising pressure from stringent regulations and compliances have triggered the solution segment to garner more revenue during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the Market. Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SMEs), in particular, have implemented the cloud deployment mode, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than investing their capital on network infrastructure. Organizations can avoid the costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based Content Disarm and Reconstruction solutions. The security of files within the network infrastructure is the biggest priority, as it is the primary target of cybercriminals. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based Content Disarm and Reconstruction services to secure the network data and assist organizations in complying with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data protection regulations, thus benefitting enterprises with tight budgets for security investments. The cloud-based Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution is easy to maintain and upgrade; as a result, it is driving the growth of the cloud deployment mode.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market during the forecast period. The increase in number of APTs, ransomware, and zero-day attacks; and an increasing number of malware and file-based attacks are some of the factors driving the adoption of Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution and services. The presence of many Content Disarm and Reconstruction adopters and the widespread awareness of Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution and services are expected to account for the region’s highest market share during the forecast period.

The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market comprises major solution providers, such as Symantec (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Fortinet (US), Deep Secure (UK), Sasa Software (Israel), ReSec Technologies (Israel), ODI (Israel), OPSWAT (US), Votiro (Israel), Peraton (US), Solebit (US), SoftCamp (Korea), Glasswall Solutions (UK), JiranSecurity (Korea), YazamTech (Israel), and CybAce Solutions (India). The research study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

