Power over Ethernet (PoE) Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Market size is expected to value at USD 3.77 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing need for low cost solutions and increasing demand for high-speed internet. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) provides the transmission of data and information signals over the twisted pair Ethernet.

This allows passage for electric power alongside data to the devices like IP cameras and wireless access points. These factors are expected to drive the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry over next seven years. Globally, the Power over Ethernet market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market.

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology offer higher data transmission rate and helps to save additional cost of installation for various network cables. In addition, development of innovative products such as network security based cameras, proximity sensors and RFID readers are predicted to favor the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry over the forecast period. The latest technological trends such as cloud-based services and big data analytics have led to deployment of numerous data centers across the globe, thereby fostering market expansion in the recent years.

The growing investment by industry players for development of VoIP phones and wireless networking coupled with increasing penetration of the penetration of fiber-optic cable in domestic market are expected to stimulate industry growth in the near future as well. Recently introduced applications and delivery systems that allows customers to remotely operate or to switch to an IP service from POTS services, thus providing a versatile platform. These factors are expected to boost the market demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices and the VoIP services

The recent advancement in the Power over Ethernet (PoE), also referred as the PoE Plus, has led to improved capability to deliver power up to 34.2W, thus positively impacting market growth in the upcoming years. Rise in the number of application of the Ethernet cable is estimated to enhance the market growth over the next seven years.

The key players in the Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry are Cisco Systems, Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V., Microsemi Co., and Akros Silicon, Inc

PoE Regional Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

