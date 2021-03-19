Smart Fitness Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast – 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The market is expected to register a strong growth of 24.6% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 9,525.6 million by 2020. Thesmart fitnesscomponentsuch as smart accessories, strength training equipment and cardiovascular equipment made considerable contribution to the overall growth of smart fitness devices market across regions. Increased consumer spending on smart accessories and growing health concerns are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for smart fitness devices. Also, introduction of connected fitness devices with advanced features by key players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit Inc., and Sony Group are expected to boost the growth of smart fitness devices, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, North America represents a huge market potential followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, wherein the individual and fitnessinstitutions owe a significant contribution to the global smart fitness devicesmarket.

Key Players

In this study, we analyse the global smart fitness devicesbetween 2013 and 2020. We focus on:

Key smart fitness devices trends, development and technology adoption across all the regions

Market size and forecast by smart fitness devices, componentsand regions/countries

Relative market attractiveness and providers landscape in regions

Smart fitness devicesMarket Company Profiles

Key Regions/Countries Covered

Global smart fitness devices market–North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Examples of Key Companies

Competitive landscape of key players, such asFitbit Inc., Pebble Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanda Group, Sony Corporation, Nike Inc., Xiaomi Inc. and Garmin International Inc. in global smart fitness devices market.

