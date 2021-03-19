IT Software and Service Market 2021: Market Share, Size, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook – 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The market is expected to register a strong growth of 5.9% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 6,245.8 million by 2020. Both the IT software and services segments made considerable contribution to the overall growth of digital transformation market in the region. Increased e-government and e-banking initiatives by governments and banks are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for digital transformation software and services across Poland. Also, introduction of new technologies for enterprise mobility and big data analytics by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP are expected to boost the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. The banking and telecom, media and entertainment sectors owe a significant contribution to Poland IT software and service market.

In this study, we analyse the Poland IT Software and Service market between 2013 and 2020. We focus on:

Key IT software and service trends, development and technology adoption in Poland and across all the verticals

Market size and forecast by IT software, services and verticals

Relative market attractiveness of verticals, software and service providers in Poland

IT software and service provider landscape and recommendations for market players

Examples of Key Companies

Competitive landscape of key players, such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Comarch, Asseco group, IBM Corporation, Software mind , OEX business Services, Hewlett-Packard Company and Luxoft Holding, inc. inPoland IT software and service market.

