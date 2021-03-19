MENA Digital Transformation Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast – 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Future Market Insights offers forecasts for the MENA digital transformation market between 2014 and 2020. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across four major regions: GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, North Africa and other Middle East, which influence the current nature and the future status of the MENA digital transformation market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the MENA digital transformation market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of MENA digital transformation and its advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and the structure of the MENA digital transformation market. The MENA digital transformation market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The MENA digital transformation market report segregates the market based on product type, construction, end user and regions globally.

The increased uptake of ICT goods such as mobile phones, laptops, smartphones, tablets, telecommunication devices, integrated circuits, computers & related equipment and various other technological goods in MENA have been accelerating the growth of the MENA digital transformation market. Moreover, the growing penetration of the Internet and social media usage are expected to drive the demand for the digitalisation of services. This is observed as one of the major trends in the MENA digital transformation market.

The report starts with an overview of the MENA digital transformation market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand & economy side, which are influencing the MENA digital transformation market.

The MENA digital transformation market is segmented into four categories: digital services, digital software, end-user verticals and region. By digital services, the MENA digital transformation market is further segmented into digital consulting services, digital technology implementation services, digital technology integration services and digital operations & management services. The digital consulting sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Organisations are competing with each other by providing enhanced customer services at all levels, which is increasing the need for an efficient and innovative digital roadmap strategy and consulting. Hence, the digital consulting services sub-segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 177 Mn between 2014 and 2020.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the MENA digital transformation market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the MENA digital transformation market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the MENA digital transformation market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key countries assessed in this report include GCC Countries (Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and Oman), Saudi Arabia, North Africa and other Middle East. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the MENA digital transformation market across various countries in MENA for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the MENA digital transformation market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the MENA digital transformation market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global MENA digital transformation market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of digital services, digital software, end-user vertical and regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the MENA digital transformation market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global MENA digital transformation market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global MENA digital transformation market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the MENA digital transformation market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the MENA digital transformation supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the MENA digital transformation market. Some of the key competitors covered in the MENA digital transformation market report are IBM Corporation; Wipro Limited; CGI Group, Inc.; Deloitte; Accenture PLC; Oracle Corporation; Dell EMC; CA Technologies; Microsoft Corporation; Hewlett Packard and Capgemini.

Key Segments

By Digital Services

Digital Consulting Services

Digital Technology Implementation Services

Digital Technology Integration Services

Digital Operations & Management Services

By Digital Software

Digital Content & Application Software

Digital Sales & Commerce Software

Digital Marketing Software

Digital Customer Experience Software

Digital Integration Software

By End User

Retail

BFSI

Energy & Utility

Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Services

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Public Sector

