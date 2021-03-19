Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cosmetic grade Color Additives Market: Introduction

Cosmetic grade color additives include various dyes and pigments. Cosmetic grade color additives are used to make creams and shampoos more appealing. They are also used in make-up products to facilitate staining of the skin. Cosmetic grade color additives are broadly of two types: natural and synthetic. Mica, turmeric, beat and root are some examples of natural cosmetic grade color additives. Natural color additives are safer in comparison to synthetic color additives. However, performance of synthetic cosmetic grade color additives is better than the performance of natural cosmetic grade color additives. Manufacturers thus prefer synthetic cosmetic grade color additives over natural ones. Cosmetic grade color additives can also be organic or inorganic. Synthetic dyes, botanicals and lakes are some of the examples of organic cosmetic grade color additives while metal oxides and mineral-based colors come under inorganic color additives.

Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Dynamics

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the personal care industry has created high demand for cosmetic grade color additives. Increasing use of cosmetic grade color additives in cosmetics for making them more appealing is driving the growth of this market. High demand for anti-ageing cosmetics and fairness products will further push the demand for cosmetic grade color additives. Growing awareness about the advantages of using organic cosmetic grade color additives is also accelerating the demand for organic color additives. Improving European economy will also boost the demand for cosmetic grade color additives during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global cosmetic grade color additives market is the increasing number of regulations being put on chemicals used in cosmetics. This is one of the most tightly regulated industries in the world. Thus, it is challenging for manufacturers to comply with the regulations implemented by the regulatory bodies. Another major challenge faced by the global cosmetic grade color additives industry is the increasing competition between global and local players. The manufacturing technology for these additives is not so expensive and critical, therefore the entry of new player is easy – this implies high threat of new entrants in this market.

The fluctuating price of raw materials has also been a major cause of concern for the global cosmetic grade color additives market. Changing preferences of consumers may also affect the demand for cosmetic grade color additives during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market Trends

Manufacturers of cosmetic grade color additives are expanding their business by expanding their distribution network. Long-term partnerships with distributors helps manufacturers to strategically grow in the market.

Innovation and R&D is the major strategy employed by cosmetic grade color additives manufacturers. Manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of low cost and effective cosmetic grade color additives for customers. Manufacturers are also trying to reduce the use of harmful chemicals in color additives through continuous research and development.

Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market: Segmentation

The global cosmetic grade color additives market can be segmented on the basis of chemistry, type, application and region.

On the basis of chemistry, the global cosmetic grade color additives market can be segmented as:

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic grade color additives market can be segmented as:

Dyes

Pigments

Other additives

On the basis of product applications, the global cosmetic grade color additives market can be segmented as:

Lipstick

Lip Gloss

Lip Balm

Foundation

Blush

Eyeliner

Nail Paint

Others

Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global cosmetic grade color additives market is anticipated to be dominated by North America, with the U.S. leading the market in terms of consumption. High spending on cosmetic products has been seen in the U.S. due to higher spending power of the population. High penetration rate in North America is expected to push the consumption of cosmetic grade color additives in the region. This is expected to drive the market in the US and other North American countries. Europe is expected to follow the U.S. in terms of demand for cosmetic grade color additives. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the cosmetic grade color additives market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for cosmetic grade color additives over the forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cosmetic grade color additives market are:

Clariant

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Hina DyeChem Industries

RADIANT COLOR

Suraj Dye Chem

SKU PIGMENTS PVT. LTD.

Dynemic Products Ltd.

Chemworld International, Ltd.

Spectra Colors Corporation

Sugai Chemical IND.CO.,LTD.

Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd

Abstract Chemical

Krishana Enterprises

Neelikon

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Pylam Products Company, Inc.

Alliance Organics LLP

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

