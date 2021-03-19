Surgical Suction Pumps Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2018-2028

Posted on 2021-03-19

Surgical suction pumps are used to dispatch gases and bodily fluids, tissue and surgical fluids during or after the surgery. Surgical suction pumps have a daily application in hospitals. Surgical suction pump is used for wound drainage suction, vacuum-assisted delivery, liposuction, laparoscopy, urology, and endoscopy and arthroscopy procedures. Surgical suction pumps help in maintaining hygiene after a surgical procedure by clearing up all the bodily fluids and unwanted tissues and gases. Liposuction assisted with suction has tremendously improved and is now the most popular procedure aesthetic services. According to the Cosmetic Surgery National Data Bank Statistics of 2012, liposuction has faced a 77% increment in number of surgeries performed in the past 15 years. Surgical suction pumps are immensely used for liposuction procedures. Surgical suction pumps also have a wide application in wound management therapies, general surgeries and kidney stone problems.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Drivers

Increased demand in gynecology and obstetrics procedures, growing demand for cosmetic surgeries requiring liposuction and growing applications of minimally invasive procedures because of less healing time and less risk of complications are factors expected to drive the growth of the surgical suction pumps market over the forecast period. There is also an increased adoption of suction pumps in point-of-care facilities, which further contributes to the growth of the surgical suction pumps market. However, there is a certain risk associated with the damage of internal structures, which might hinder the growth of the surgical suction pumps market. Poor reimbursement coverage and heavy prices are also expected to act as a barrier in the growth of the surgical suction pumps market.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global surgical suction pumps market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, modality, geography and end users.

Based on the product type, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Electric Surgical Suction Pumps
Pneumatic Surgical Suction Pumps
Venturi Surgical Suction Pumps
Based on application, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Liposuction
Laparoscopy
General Surgery
Thoracic Drainage
Urology
Others
Based on modality, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Fixed
Portable
Based on end users, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Based on geography, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

North America
Latin America
Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Middle East & Africa
APEJ

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Overview

The electric vacuum powered systems segment is expected to capture large share in the global market. This is attributed to increase in adoption and awareness of surgical suction pumps in hospitals and surgical settings. The portable surgical suction pumps segment is expected to account significant share in the global market over the forecast period due to their high adoption in the home care setting and increased demand for user-friendly devices. The fixed surgical suction pump segment is also expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of liposuction by a large patient pool along with the high prices of surgical suction pumps. The increased number of surgeries in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and other healthcare facilities is also expected to contribute to the growth of surgical suction pumps market over the forecast period.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the fast-growing and one of the large regional markets for surgical suction pumps owing to presence of key players in the region, improved healthcare infrastructure and better regulatory approvals. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fast-growing surgical suction pumps market due to expected rise in the target population pool, rise in the number of surgeries performed, improved healthcare expenditure and assessment. Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period due to less regulatory approvals and average GDP per capita.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the surgical suction pumps market are Medtronic, Hersill, Allen Medical Systems, Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Medela, Nouvag, Ceabis, MedGyn Products Inc., Besko Medical, Axion, Atmos, 3A Medical, Dixion and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes

North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Peru
Rest of LATAM
Europe
EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
UK
BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.)
Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
APEJ
Greater China
India
Korea
ASEAN Countries
Rest of APEJ
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Iran
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA

