Surgical Suction Pumps Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2018-2028

Surgical suction pumps are used to dispatch gases and bodily fluids, tissue and surgical fluids during or after the surgery. Surgical suction pumps have a daily application in hospitals. Surgical suction pump is used for wound drainage suction, vacuum-assisted delivery, liposuction, laparoscopy, urology, and endoscopy and arthroscopy procedures. Surgical suction pumps help in maintaining hygiene after a surgical procedure by clearing up all the bodily fluids and unwanted tissues and gases. Liposuction assisted with suction has tremendously improved and is now the most popular procedure aesthetic services. According to the Cosmetic Surgery National Data Bank Statistics of 2012, liposuction has faced a 77% increment in number of surgeries performed in the past 15 years. Surgical suction pumps are immensely used for liposuction procedures. Surgical suction pumps also have a wide application in wound management therapies, general surgeries and kidney stone problems.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Drivers

Increased demand in gynecology and obstetrics procedures, growing demand for cosmetic surgeries requiring liposuction and growing applications of minimally invasive procedures because of less healing time and less risk of complications are factors expected to drive the growth of the surgical suction pumps market over the forecast period. There is also an increased adoption of suction pumps in point-of-care facilities, which further contributes to the growth of the surgical suction pumps market. However, there is a certain risk associated with the damage of internal structures, which might hinder the growth of the surgical suction pumps market. Poor reimbursement coverage and heavy prices are also expected to act as a barrier in the growth of the surgical suction pumps market.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global surgical suction pumps market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, modality, geography and end users.

Based on the product type, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Electric Surgical Suction Pumps

Pneumatic Surgical Suction Pumps

Venturi Surgical Suction Pumps

Based on application, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Liposuction

Laparoscopy

General Surgery

Thoracic Drainage

Urology

Others

Based on modality, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Fixed

Portable

Based on end users, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global surgical suction pumps market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Middle East & Africa

APEJ

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Overview

The electric vacuum powered systems segment is expected to capture large share in the global market. This is attributed to increase in adoption and awareness of surgical suction pumps in hospitals and surgical settings. The portable surgical suction pumps segment is expected to account significant share in the global market over the forecast period due to their high adoption in the home care setting and increased demand for user-friendly devices. The fixed surgical suction pump segment is also expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of liposuction by a large patient pool along with the high prices of surgical suction pumps. The increased number of surgeries in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and other healthcare facilities is also expected to contribute to the growth of surgical suction pumps market over the forecast period.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the fast-growing and one of the large regional markets for surgical suction pumps owing to presence of key players in the region, improved healthcare infrastructure and better regulatory approvals. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fast-growing surgical suction pumps market due to expected rise in the target population pool, rise in the number of surgeries performed, improved healthcare expenditure and assessment. Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period due to less regulatory approvals and average GDP per capita.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the surgical suction pumps market are Medtronic, Hersill, Allen Medical Systems, Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Medela, Nouvag, Ceabis, MedGyn Products Inc., Besko Medical, Axion, Atmos, 3A Medical, Dixion and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

UK

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

