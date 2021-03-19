Orthopedic Repair Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Orthopedic repair is also called orthopedic surgery or orthopedics, which is a branch of medicine that deals with the conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic doctors use both, surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal anomalies, spinal anomalies, and sports and trauma injuries. Orthopedic repair is basically performed on the musculoskeletal system. This includes the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, cartilages, nerves, and connective tissues which bind various parts of the body together. A musculoskeletal anomaly in any part of the body can have an enormous impact on an individual’s day-to-day activities. There are a range of treatments in order to correct such problems. The most common treatment method for various orthopedic injuries and conditions is the construction and repair of the injured body part with a surgery. Surgical construction and repair of a joint, bone, muscle, cartilage or nerve can be completed with various procedures like fusion, internal fixation, osteotomy, soft tissue repair, and arthroscopy.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of diverticular disease is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the orthopedic repair market over the forecast period. It is anticipated that several areas will affect the orthopedic repair market. Patient-specific surgeries and implants are expected to drive the orthopedic repair market. Various tools have been developed in the orthopedic repair market in order to improve accuracy, and also by customizing surgical cutting blocks to a patient’s anatomy. In personalized healthcare, various surgeries in the orthopedic repair market, such as spinal, maxillofacial, and prosthetic devices will drive the orthopedic repair market. However, high prices and lack of awareness in developing economies are expected to hinder the growth of the orthopedic repair market.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global orthopedic repair market can be segmented on the basis of surgery type, end user, and geography.

Based on surgery type, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

Upper Extremity

Shoulder Anthroscopy

Shoulder Surgery

Maxillofacial Surgery

Shoulder Replacement

Orthogonathic Surgery

Hand Surgery

Wrist Surgery

Lower Extremity

Anterior Crutiate Ligament Reconstruction

Knee Replacement Surgery

Tibial Nailing

Minimally Invasive Forefoot Surgery

Femoral Fracture Surgery

Meniscal Transplantation

Hip Surgery

Hip Replacement

Spinal Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Spinal Osteosynthesis Surgery

Percutaneous Kyphoplasty

Percutaneous Vertebroplasty

Inter-body Fusion Surgery

Bones

Bone Cement Injection

Bone Grafting

Traumatology

Based on end user, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Based on geography, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented as:

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

K.

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Orthopedic Repair Market: Overview

The global market for orthopedic repair is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of the surgeries are readily available in various hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Amongst the end users in Orthopedic Repair market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segments are expected to lead in the global orthopedic repair market over the forecast period. Amongst the surgery types, the global orthopedic repair market is expected to be dominated by spinal and lower extremity surgeries, owing to the increasing incidences of spinal and lower extremity anomalies.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global orthopedic repair market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global orthopedic repair market, owing to the high prevalence of orthopedic anomalies. The orthopedic repair market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global orthopedic repair market throughout the forecast period.

Orthopedic Repair Market: Key Players

The global market for Orthopedic Repair Market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global orthopedic repair market are Zimmer Biomet, Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG, USTOMED INSTRUMENTE, Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale SARL, Stryker Corporation, Joline GmbH & Co. KG, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, iMEDICOM, EgiFix Medical, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

