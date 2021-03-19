Biopreservation Market Investment Feasibility Analysis Report by 2022

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Mar 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Biopreservation Market size is likely to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2022 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Rapid growth can be attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure which is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing R&D activities by various companies as well as research organizations funded by government initiatives in the form of grant, contacts and various other funding mechanisms have led to development of novel and innovative bio-preservation services, leading to augment the revenue growth.

Growing use of bio-preservation are also supported by the rising participation of government or non-government bodies for the development of this field. For example, due to the support of the institutional and government repositories, the storage of bio-specimen has evolved to next level of advanced information from basics of patient’s phenotype, extending to genetics as well as “omics” such as proteomic information.

Product Insights

The key segments included laboratory information management systems (LIMS), media and equipment. In 2014, the equipment segment dominated the market which includes liquid nitrogen, consumables, refrigerators and freezers, having a revenue share of more than 80%. The larger share can be attributed to the high demands pertaining to bio-banks and the extensive use and importance of the aforementioned products in bio-preservation. Media segment which includes home brewed and pre-formulated media is projected to witness a healthy growth as a consequence of the increased demands of tissues, cells and other materials in bio banking and advanced products in regenerative medicines. Furthermore, the high share and preference of home brewed media in terms of bio-storage can be attributed to its cost-efficiency and effectiveness in comparison to pre-formulated media.

Application Insights

The major application analyzed in the study comprised of drug discovery, bio-banking and regenerative medicines. Moreover, the further segmentation of bio-banking includes veterinary IVF, human sperm and human eggs. Bio-banking segment held the largest share of 72.5% in 2014. Rising awareness related to preservation of stem cells, use of assisted technology for reproduction in animals and increasing number of sperm and egg banks are anticipated to drive the growth. Additionally, the expected rise in the revenue share of the segment can be attributed to advent of new techniques used for preservation of cells for a longer span of time. Regenerative medicine is considered to be the fastest growing segment owing to the high demand pertaining to efficient and specialized techniques for bio-storage. Moreover, huge amount of investments by non-government or government organizations in the field of regenerative cell therapy research is projected to boost the growth of the overall market.

Cell providers Insights

The segment of cell providers can be analyzed on basis of tumor cells, hESC, iPSC, MSC, CD19+, and CD34+. The largest market share was held by tumor cells in terms of volume in 2014 as a consequence of their wide array of application in treatment, diagnosis and R&D of the most prevalent forms of cancer. However, the fastest growing segment is predicted to be the iPSC segment throughout the forecast period because of their promising application in regenerative medicines owing to their high propagating capacity.

Regional Insights

Key market in 2014 was the North American having a revenue share of more than 45% owing to the innovative drug developments and therapies pertaining to the biomedical research. Also, continuous rise in the population base with chronic and acute disorders requiring treatment and diagnosis in the region is further drive the revenue generation. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a considerable growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rise in population base suffering from life threatening disorders. Moreover, increasing investments by government in R&D is leading to an urgent need for bio-storage, therefore providing a boost to the regional market.

Market Share Insights

The key players holding a significant share of the biopreservation market include Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Panasonic Biomedical, Atlanta Biologicals, LabVantage Solutions Inc., Chart MVE Biomedical, BioLife Solutions Inc., Biomatrica and BioCision. The strategic initiatives by the company including acquisitions, mergers and new product launches are done to maintain and gain a competitive edge. For instance, ATCC and BioCision in May 2013 entered in an agreement to distribute and develop line of CoolProducts having a wide array of applications in wielding procedures and biomaterials storage.

