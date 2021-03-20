Guar Market-Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue & Forecast Till 2031

Market Outlook

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export.

India’s food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.

Growing Demands for Guar Due to its Versatile Properties

The guar market is expanding with every passing due to the growing demand from food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, paper, mining and oil drilling industries. Gaur beans are a good source of cattle forage while the plantings are used as green manure. Gaur, being nutritious, is also used as a vegetable.

Guar Gum is produced after dehusking, milling and screening of guar seeds. Guar gum has some amazing properties. For instance, it binds with water through hydrogen bonding, suspend solids, forms strong tough films, controls the viscosity of aqueous solutions and thus, has versatile uses in different industries. With changing lifestyle, gluten intolerance in increasing in people. Guar gum is used as a gluten alternative in various food and bakery products.

It is also used as a thickener, stabilizer and emulsifier in the manufacturing of many food products as were as for industrial applications and preparations. The Hydraulic fracturing oil and gas extraction industry is a major driver for the guar market and accounts for about 80-90% consumption of total production. Apart from this, guar gum also finds applications in the paper and textile industry.

Guar gum is a novel chemical and can be used to treat pharmaceuticals disorders, such as cardiac and diabetes issues, bowel disorders, etc. Guar meal is obtained after processing of seeds into guar gum and is high in protein and fiber content. Guar meal is used as a popular cattle feed. Thus, with increasing number of applications in various sectors, the global guar market is expected to increase in terms of value and volume.

Global Guar Market Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Guar Splits

Guar Gum

Guar Meal Korma Churi



On the basis of end-use industry, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Textiles

Cosmetics

Fracking

Oil and gas

Other

On the basis function, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Binding agent

Other

Global Guar Gum and Guar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global guar gum & guar market are Agro Gums, Hindustan Gums Chemicals Ltd., Vasundhara Industries, Cargill Inc., Shree Ram Industries, India Glycols Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd., Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd., Jai Bharat Gum and Chemical Ltd., Ashland Inc. More companies are taking interest in investing in Guar Gum and Guar Market in the coming years.

