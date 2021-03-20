Beverage Encapsulants Market -Recent developments in the competitive landscape & Forecast till 2031

Functional foods catalyzing the demand for beverage encapsulants

The global fitness drive can be sensed by the spurt in the demand for health booster foods, which has further transferred its impact on the sales of ingredients including beverage encapsulants. Companies offering functional beverages have been finding more number of consumers every year, which has augmented the demand for beverage encapsulants.

Claim Sample Report For @

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2198

The demand for functional beverages has been high among the young population; however, the demand is also observed to grow from the elderly population globally, consequently driving the demand for beverage encapsulants. Beverages are an excellent carrier of functional ingredients, which further advocates the growing demand for beverage encapsulants.

Beverage encapsulants industry – continuous effort for innovation

Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences and uncertainty of raw materials supply have been the key issues troubling the food and beverage manufacturers, retailers and foodservice businesses. Beverage manufacturers globally, have started to rejuvenate their portfolio with innovative solutions including the beverage encapsulants.

The increasing use of beverage encapsulants makes the businesses of beverage providers more sustainable, not only due to the increasing demand for food embedded with them, but also due to the enhanced production efficiency imparted by beverage encapsulants. Beverage encapsulants reduces the water and energy consumption during the manufacturing process. Beverage encapsulants also stabilizes the flavor and texture of beverages.

Nanoencapsulation and microencapsulation – the two common technologies for beverage encapsulants

Nanoencapsulation and microencapsulation are the two common technologies in the field of beverage encapsulants. Microencapsulation aids the addition of oil-substitute functional ingredients to beverages, which is also one the reasons for the increasing demand for beverage encapsulants.

The newer forms of beverages have been observed to use beverage encapsulants. For instance, smoothies and citrus oils use beverage encapsulants. On the other hand, nanoencapsulation allows the incorporation of active ingredients including antioxidants, flavors, or antimicrobials efficiently without the need to compromise with the organoleptic properties.

Social media – a silent though important driver for beverage encapsulants demand

While the manufacturers of functional beverages have been exerting their utmost effort to advertise their products, social media has played an autonomous driver for this industry. This has consequently jolted the demand for beverage encapsulants. Several consumers search for free consultations from the consumers having successful attempts of changing their food and drinks habits.

Social media being one of the mediums for discussions about food and drink experiences have led to the surge in demand for beverage encapsulants. The growing scope of social media as a communication platform has also been leading to the cross-cultural and cross-geographical discussions, which has resulted in the adoption of healthy practices in the emerging regions with growing disposable incomes, consequently creating new sales avenues for beverage encapsulants.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2198

North America – the largest and most lucrative beverage encapsulants market

North America has been the largest market for functional foods; and for the beverage encapsulants as well. The fitness drive in European countries is expected to augment the demand for beverage ingredients in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific, a larger part of the demand for beverage encapsulants is through China and Japan, though India is expected to emerge as a potential market in the years to come.

The demand for beverage encapsulants in the U.S. has been growing at a considerable pace; however, the demand in Canada is projected to witness faster growth in the mid-terms.

Beverage encapsulants – a moderately competitive market

Beverage encapsulants market is moderately competitive with the presence of a sizeable number of players, some of them having a considerable market share, while others are yet to find a strong foothold. Ingredieon, GAT Food Essentials, Balchem, Smart Cups, Lycored Group, and ABCO Laboratories are some of the key providers of beverage encapsulants.

The beverage encapsulants market is flourishing with organic and inorganic developments. For instance, Smart Cups, a U.S.-based company has launched beverage encapsulants in the form of printed 3-D-polycapsule in 2017. These beverage encapsulants are marketed as self-stirring and biodegradable cups, which on itself makes an energy drink on addition of water.

The beverage ingredients are microencapsulated in the printed form inside the cups. During the same year, Innovative Food Processors (IFP), Inc., a manufacturer of agglomerated and microencapsulated food and nutrition ingredients was acquired by Balchem Corporation.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports @

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2198

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates