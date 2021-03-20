Bio-based Polyester Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators & Forecast Till 2031

Bio-based Polyester s are a branch of polymers which are also referred to as PET (Polyethylene terephthalate). These are bio – degradable compounds that have found uses in a number of different industrial verticals such as packaging, textile, agriculture, etc. The global Bio-based Polyester Market is predicted to witness a boost with a noteworthy CAGR in the upcoming years that is from 2020 – 2030. The products’ widespread applications and recent technological advancements have been implemented as a key drivers of the Bio-based Polyester Market.

The characteristics of the product such as its biodegradability, resistance and low melting point are some factors which make it an ideal product for diverse applications thereby increasing the overall Bio-based Polyester Market value. An increase in the demand of the compound in several regions is also a key driver of the market. With the rise in environmental friendly chemicals and advantages over traditional polymer products, the global bio – based polymer market has seen a notable growth in terms of revenues and is subject to expand exponentially.

However, the factor acting as a restraint for the market is the relatively high price of bio- based polymers in comparison with other products which inhibits the growth of the market.

Bio-based Polyester Market: Covid – 19 Pandemic Impact

The pandemic of Covid – 19 caused by the SARS-2 corona virus has had serious impacts on the global Bio-based Polyester Market from a business standpoint. The predominant reason being the inability and restrictions laid out in supply chain of the product in various regions of the globe. Government initiated measures like lockdowns have halted the transportation facilities thereby effecting the market adversely.

Moreover, due to the threat caused by the disease there have been crucial irregularities in the workflow of several companies pertaining to these products which too has affected the market negatively. A surge in product costs and lesser demand in this period due to Covid – 19 are also some considerable factors which have had an impact on the Bio-based Polyester Market globally.

Segmentation Analysis of Bio-based Polyester Market:

The global Bio-based Polyester Market is bifurcated into three major segments which are classified as: product type, applications and geography.

On The Basis of Type of the Product, the Bio-based Polyester Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

PLA (Polyactic Acid)

PGA (Polyglycolic Acid)

PBS (Polybutylene succinate)

PCL (poly – e – caprolactone)

On The Basis of Applications of the Product, Bio-based Polyester Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

Agriculture

Textile

Electronics

Packaging

Healthcare

Other

On The Basis Of Geographic Regions, Bio-based Polyester Market Has Been Segmented As Follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Bio-based Polyester Market: Regional Analysis

The global Bio-based Polyester Market is spread out to several regions across the globe which are mainly North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The dominant region which covers majority of the Bio-based Polyester Market is Europe. The key aspect responsible for this is the ever increasing demand of the compound for its applications and presence of a large number of manufacturing plants.

Meanwhile, regions like North America and Asia are also subject to extensive market growth owing to the demand of Bio-based Polyester Market in a number of industries, the need for environmental friendly products in upcoming economies coupled with favorable government policies in various sectors and also considering the widespread applications of the product.

Bio-based Polyester Market: Key Players

The global Bio-based Polyester Market is significantly fragmented in nature. A number of key players dominate the market some of which are Biomer Bioployesters, Corbion Chemicals N.V., Novamount S.P.A., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Perstop Holding AG, BASF SE and Solvay. These players have used various strategies and innovations to expand the product portfolio in the market.

Other competitors have adopted methods such as mergers and acquisitions. Developments of manufacturing units in different regions across the globe is also carried out by some companies. To reduce overall expenditure and increasing the market share, companies are working in a forward and sophisticated integrated manner.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Bio-based Polyester Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

