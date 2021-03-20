Botanical Infusions Market-: Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion & Forecast till 2031

Global Botanical Infusions Market Overview

Present-day innovation across the beverage industry revolves around wellbeing and health, as the broader idea of “lighter enjoyment” and sugar reformulation remain dominating across new product development. Globally, manufacturers are drumming into the rising consumer demand for enjoyable alcoholic and soft drinks.

Beverages are given a clear and clean label makeover as pacesetters continue to dump sugar and reformulate with all-natural alternatives. Whether its botanical infusions, shaking up sparkling water, packing in plant-based proteins, the non-alcoholic category, spicing up soft drinks or factoring in fiber with the likes of on-trend flavors like coconut and ginger, is teeming with product developments.

These include innovations from the key players for botanical infusions market like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo to more independent, artisan manufacturers and retail own-brands, to foresee outstanding market growth avenues throughout the forecast period.

Botanical infusions have wide application in pharmaceuticals industry as well. Botanical infusions comprise of medicinal properties of herbs and plants that prevents and treats various diseases.

Botanical infusion includes medical herbalism, a healing art that relies on the curative and synergistic properties of plants to treat disease and symptoms maintain health. Moreover, increasing inclination towards multifunctional products such as botanical infusions is expected to proliferate overall botanical infusions market opportunities.

Global Botanical Infusions Market Dynamics

Consumers are inclining towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to the higher consumption of botanical infusions with potential health benefits. Currently, consumers have become more conscious about their diet, owing to which, they are spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness that includes almost every aspect of life.

Moreover, due to changing lifestyle patterns and hectic schedules, there is an upsurge in the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Thus, an inclination of consumers towards botanical infusions has been rapidly increasing as they are taking precautionary measures for plummeting the effects of lifestyle diseases. Owing to the congenital disease preventing properties such as slowing down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, botanical infusions are a healthy alternative to reduce and prevent the effects of lifestyle diseases, and this is supplementing revenue growth of the global botanical infusions market.

Botanic infusions are made with the highest quality of products that are non-irradiated, non-GMO, and has the QAI and USDA Organic Certification. All healthy plant nutrients are extracted when these organic ingredients get mixed in water, which the body then easily absorbs when consumed. These desirable and innovative factors are expected to trigger the growth of botanical infusions market in the forecast period.

Lack of stringent regulations and norms about the efficacy and safety of botanical infusions is a factor expected to affect the growth of this market globally. Owing to less emphasis on safety and labeling of botanical infusions, incidences of false health claims by manufacturers to market their products has increased significantly, which will hamper the overall growth of the market.

Global Botanical Infusions Market Segmentation

Botanical infusions includes the following segments:

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of ingredient type as:

Tea & Coffee

Functional Ingredients

Essential Oils

Cocoa & Vanilla

Fruits & Vegetables

Personal Care & Cosmetics Ingredients

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Organic

Conventional

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Other End Uses

Global Botanical Infusions Market Regional Overview

The global market for botanical infusions witnessed fast growth in the last few years. Increasing geriatric population in developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan has led to significant expenditure on healthcare services.

As a preventive health measure, the geriatric population is inclined towards using alternative medicines due to little or no side-effects. Botanical infusions are preferred by the aging population, thereby driving botanical infusions market growth.

In 2014, according to a population survey in the U.S., about 65.2 million people have reached 65 years of age and, botanicals infusions are becoming one of the most popular natural beverages choices among the aged population, which is expected to lead to a surge in the growth of the botanical infusions market during the forecast period.

This offers lucrative opportunities to botanical infusions manufacturers to offer botanical extracts based products in the personal healthcare segment..

Global Botanical Infusions Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the botanical infusions market are:

Amway Corporation

Blackmores Limited

Naturex SA

Nutraceutical International Corporation

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International

Dabur India Limited

Integria Healthcare Pty Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Bio – Botanica, Inc.

Other Players

