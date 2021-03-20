Feeding Pillow Market-Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Global Feeding Pillow Market Overview

Feeding pillow provides great support to the mother and baby throughout the breast feeding process which is now gaining an amplifying momentum in terms of sales and market share. Many end users are using these type of pillows for bottle feeding. Feeding pillow supports the baby’s head and neck ably, reducing the possibility of injury. The global market for feeding pillows comprises many local and key international manufacturers with a regional and global reach.

Many manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative and cost effective feeding pillow to gain a high profit margin throughout the value chain. Increasing awareness about the use of feeding pillows for an individual and institutional purpose has resulted in a demand rise for these products. The sales volume of the feeding pillow is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Scenario

The feeding pillow market across the globe is anticipated to create a massive absolute $ opportunity in developed, as well as emerging economies, over the forecast period (2018-28). It is due to the increasing awareness about the safety of babies during breast & bottle feeding and increasing growth rate of new born babies. Also, the global market for feeding pillow is projected to witness a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

The global feeding pillow market continues to witness rising demand in potential countries such as India, China, US, UK, Germany, France and Australia among other potential countries. By regions, North America is expected to lead the global feeding pillow market during the forecast period followed by the European region and APEJ due to the large presence of key brands in these regions.

However, feeding pillow market is expected to witness a significant rise in the sales of feeding pillows in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America region in the upcoming years owing to the high neonatal death rate in these regions due to improper breastfeeding.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Dynamics

Over the years, the demand for feeding pillow has been driven by several key driving factors in consumer goods industry. Some of the driving factors include increasing number of new born babies, government funding for the good health of new born, the continuous technological innovation related to the shape, size, cost and quality of the feeding pillows.

However, end users and manufacturers are facing many challenges which is likely to hinder the growth of the global feeding pillow market such as low awareness of these products and less penetration of manufacturers in low economies.

Moreover, these restraining factors have created an amplified opportunity for key manufacturers to expand the business footprint, to collaborate with local distributors and penetrate a large market share for feeding pillows in low economies.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Segmentation

The feeding pillow market can be segmented on pillow types, material type, buyer type and sales channel. On the basis of pillow types, the global market can be categorized into C-shaped pillows, U-shaped pillow, V-shaped pillows, two-sided nursing pillows and other pillow types. On the basis of material type, the feeding pillow market can be segmented into cotton and organic.

On the basis of buyer type, the feeding pillow market can be classified into individual and institutional (hospitals, nursing homes and day care centers). On the basis of sales channel, the global market for feeding pillow can be classified into third-party online channel, retail stores, modern trade, franchise stores and specialty stores.

The global feeding pillow market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Feeding Pillow Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of key brands in North America and Europe, feeding pillow manufacturers are largely concentrating in Asian countries, mainly in India and China. These feeding pillow manufacturing companies, in the recent years, have changed their internal and external strategy towards increasing customer base, increasing sales of products, mergers & acquisitions and the company’s expansion. Some of the key market participants in the global feeding pillow market are LeachCo; Nursing Pillow, LLC; The Boppy Company, LLC; Prince Lionheart, Inc., Zenoff Products, and other key manufacturers (brands) in the global market for feeding pillow.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

