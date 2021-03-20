Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market -Insights on Current Scope & Forecast Till 2031

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market – Overview

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is a new safety system technology, which monitors the traffic condition and automatically stops the vehicle in case the vehicle driver fails to respond in an emergency situation.

Click here to get a Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2255

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) can be seen as one of the most important development in automotive safety technology that has emerged in the recent years. Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is seen as a significant development such as air bags and seat belts, but rather than protecting the driver and occupants in an event of crash, it prevents the vehicle crash from happening at the first place.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) uses a radar sensors and camera in front of the vehicle to monitor the road traffic ahead to detect the potential crash threats, a control system to analyze the situation and decide when to intervene and lastly a braking system, which allows the vehicle to be stop autonomously in an event of crash.

Different automobile manufactures use a number of different terms for automotive autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) such as Smart City Brake Support used by Mazda, Ford uses Activity City Stop etc.

With increasing events of road crashes the leading automobile manufacturers are trying different ways for vehicle safety, which, in turn, increases the adoption of Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) in the upcoming vehicles. Due to the above-mentioned facts the global market for Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market – Market Dynamics

According to Association for Safe International Road travel nearly 1.25 Mn people have died in road crashes each year, on an average 3,287 deaths a day. According to European Transport Safety Council, the autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) on current passenger cars reduce rear end collision by 38%. Increasing road crashes across the globe is one of the prime factor fueling the demand of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS).

According to the US Insurance Institute of Highway Safety there is 26% reduction in personal injury claim and 15% reduction in third-party damage claims in vehicles equipped with autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS), which proves the effectiveness of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS).

Leading automobile manufacturers are investing heavily in vehicle safety technologies and effective integration of design and workflow, the ROI and profitability will increase with reduced production cost of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS). The increased safety benefits of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is driving the growth of global autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market.

Navigate here to get a TOC of the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2255

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market – Regional Analysis

The Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold a maximum share in autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market over the forecast period owing to the early adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS).

Last year European parliament demanded for higher vehicle safety standards, which, in turn, increase the adoption of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) in Europe. Japan market for autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is also expected to show considerable growth. APEJ can also be foreseen as an emerging market for autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) owing to the increasing vehicle sales and growing road crashes

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market – Key Segments

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology and vehicle type. The product type segment of autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) includes low speed, medium speed and high speed autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS).

On the basis of technology, the autonomous emergency barking system (AEBS) can be segmented as crash imminent braking (CIB) and dynamic brake support (DBS). On the basis of vehicle type, the autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market can be segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In which passenger car segment is anticipated to occupy larger market share in autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market over the forecast period.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market – Key Manufacturers

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) market is a bit concentrated in nature. Some other prominent players of the Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Motors DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd, ZF TRW, NVMagna International Inc and Delphi Automotive Plc

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

Click here to PRE BOOK Report @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2255/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates