Paint Protection Films Market Survey On Product Awareness & Forecast Till 2031

Exceptional protection against scratches and stains offered by paint protection films have made themselves a key protection medium in automotive industry. Along with scratch resistivity, paint protection films offer smooth finish to vehicle’s paint. In result, paint protection film is emerged as cost effective solution to prevent vehicles finish quality. Other bundled benefits offered by paint protection films like self-healing properties and excellent durability are set to amplify its demand in automotive industry. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global paint protection films market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Paint Protection Films Market: Dynamics

Trend of specialty films laced with extra coat is set to fuel the market growth of paint protection films during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of paint protection films as DYI (do it yourself) product will result in additional demand. Significant innovative solutions offered by prominent players are set to fuel its demand.

For instance, thermoplastic polyurethane offers stain free and self-healing protection due to which it has emerged as choice of material among paint protection films manufacturers like XPEL, Inc and Reflek Technologies Corporation. Owing to this fact thermoplastic polyurethane based paint protection film has accounted for over major share in 2019.

Automotive industry has driven the consumption of paint protection films during the historical period and is set to remain leading consumer during the forecast period. Protection of interior and exterior parts of luxurious cars will remain the growth epicenter for market. Further increasing demand from other applications like, commercial and household applications are projected to yield remunerative opportunities for paint protection films suppliers.

Segmentation analysis of Paint Protection Films Market

The global paint protection films market is bifurcated into three major segments: material, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of material, paint protection films market has been segmented as follows:

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

On the basis of end use industry, paint protection films market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Electronics

Construction Commercial Residential

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, paint protection films market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Paint Protection Films Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global paint protection films market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia is the leading consumer of paint protection films, on the back of China which is a world’s largest automotive and electronics market. Japan and South Korea have assisted the regional growth during the historical period.

East Asia is followed by North America on the back of United States which is a one of the leading automotive market. Further, Increasing consumer spending and increase in per capita income coupled with high automotive sales in South Asia and Oceania is set to result in additional demand for paint protection films during the forecast period.

Paint Protection Films Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global paint protection films market are 3M Company, Eastman Performance Films, LLC, GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV, Hexis S.A., Lubrizol, PremiumShield Limited, Reflek Technologies Corporation, Saint Gobain, STEK-USA, and XPEL, Inc.

The paint protection films market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market. Innovative product launches, strategic collaborations and numerous organic and inorganic strategies have been witnessed by paint protection films market players. Market goliaths like XPEL, 3M, Avery Dennison and BASF have been involved in product launches, strategic partnership in order to leverage immense profit across supply chain.

For instance, in 2019, 3M company, strategically partnered with The Ferrari Club of America which will lure consumers towards company’s product. Similarly, in 2019, Avery Dennison launched polyurethane based paint protection film and XPEL launched a self-healing paint protection film in order to align themselves with market trends and to enhance their market position.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the paint protection films market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The paint protection films market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, material, and end use industry.

The Paint Protection Films Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Paint Protection Films Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The paint protection films report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain.

The paint protection films report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The paint protection films report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

