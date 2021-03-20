Metaxalone Market Recent developments in the competitive landscape & Forecast Till 2031

Being a muscle relaxant, metaxalone finds its usage in muscle relaxation and pain relieving, caused by sprains, strains and other musculoskeletal conditions. Metaxalone is considered as strong muscle relaxant with negligible side effect. This property has resulted in making metaxalone as best choice by athletes for protection against muscle contraction. However, metaxalone is strictly recommended to be consumed with doctor’s prescription only.

Mounting number of athlete gym institutions with increasing attraction towards fitness in urban society, market for metaxalone is poised to grow with impressive growth rate in coming years. Metaxalone is also preferred for medication of old age people with joint, bone and muscle problem. Aforementioned factors to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for metaxalone market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Increasing number of people suffering from musculoskeletal conditions like rheumatoid arthritis is seen as one of the driver for metaxalone market. Moreover, increase in number of road accidents due to non-availability of proper infrastructure has facilitate numerous growth opportunities for metaxalone as muscle relaxant. However, there are certain side-effects of metaxalone such as headache, irritability, nausea and vomiting these could result in hampering metaxalone market over the forecast period.

Global Metaxalone Market is Experiencing Descending Demand amid Covid-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Imposition of national and regional level lockdown has resulted in halting of numerous outdoor activities including sports and gymnasiums.

These halted activities has significantly impacted demand for metaxalone as it provides muscle relaxation. For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only siding demand, supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post market resurrection. All in all supply chain of siding has been disrupted and is set to remain till the end of 4th quarter FY 2020. However, with condition coming back to normal and uplifting of lockdown in numerous phases could facilitate growing opportunities for metaxalone at lower rate compared to usual condition. This lower growth rate is seen as late opening of gyms and other fitness institutes.

Segmentation analysis of Metaxalone Market

The metaxalone market has been bifurcated into four categories: indicators, end-users and region.

On the basis of indicators, the global market for metaxalone is divided into:

Bone Pain

Muscle Pain

Joint Pain

Tunnel Syndrome

Others

On the basis of end-users, the global market for metaxalone is categorized as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness Institutes

Others

Based on the region, the global market for metaxalone is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Metaxalone Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is seen as most lucrative market for metaxalone due to increasing number of old age population. Furthermore, advancement in pharmaceutical industry with respect to countries like Italy and Germany has also facilitated numerous growth opportunities for Metaxalone in Europe based market. However, with mounting attraction towards athletics and gymnasium, Asia based market has resulted in creating demand for metaxalone as pain reliever for players. Straitening of medicine prescription rules by World Health Organization and local Government bodies has opened up huge market opportunities for metaxalone in global market.

Key players of Metaxalone Market

Metaxalone market is diversified in nature with large number of players in regional and national level. Prominent players of metaxalone market are focusing towards vertical integration right from production of API’s (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to manufacturing of metaxalone to enjoy value chain benefit and increase their profitability.

Prominent players of metaxalone market includes Biosynth, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, CDI Technology, Angelini S.p.A., Pfizer Inc., Aurum Pharmatech LLC, Finetech Industry Limited, Biocore, and Oxchem Corporation. Furthermore, companies are also focusing towards innovation and product launch to facilitate growth opportunities for metaxalone market. For instance, Dr, Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched metaxalone tablets which are modified version of King Pharmaceuticals Research and Development Inc.’s Skelaxin tablets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the metaxalone market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This metaxalone market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as indicators, end-use and region.

The global metaxalone market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global metaxalone market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The metaxalone market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The global metaxalone market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The global metaxalone market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

