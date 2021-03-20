Amphoteric Surfactant Market Recent developments in the competitive landscape & Forecast Till 2031

Unlike other surfactants, amphoteric surfactant carry anionic and cationic properties due to which it has emerged as ideal ingredient in personal care and home cleaning applications. Amphoteric surfactants are less toxic in nature leading to reduced eye and skin irritation. Increasing consumption of amphoteric surfactants in personal cleaning applications like bubble baths, shower gels and shampoos are set to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Efficacy to offer excellent foaming and compatibility with other surfactant amphoteric surfactant is poised to become choice of surfactant in range of applications.

Further, owing to its unique characteristics such as in alkaline environment it acts acidic in nature and in acidic environment it acts as alkaline in nature, amphoteric surfactant market is set to yield lucrative opportunities for market players. Impressive foam boosting and stability properties offered by amphoteric surfactants it is used in various cleaning applications including but not limited to home, institutional and industrial applications. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global amphoteric surfactant market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has crippled the global economy and forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe. This has disrupted every industry and market so the amphoteric surfactant market across the globe. As per UN estimates coronavirus outbreak has pushed global economy towards great recession and it might take near two years to recover the loss occurred by this pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has generated massive disruptions in the demand-supply equation across multiple industries, causing a global economic meltdown. Amphoteric surfactant finds its application mainly in home and personal care cleaning applications. As coronavirus has increased the sales the almost every cleaning product which could create progressive environment for the amphoteric surfactant market.

Segmentation analysis of Amphoteric Surfactant Market

The global amphoteric surfactant market is bifurcated into four major segments: chemical, function, end use, and region.

On the basis of chemical, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Amphoacetate

Aminoxides

Betaines

Carboxymethylamine

Others

On the basis of function, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Anti-Static Agent

Co-Surfactants

Disinfectants & Antiseptics

Foam Booster & Stabilizer

Wetting Agent

Others

On the basis of end use, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

HI&I Cleaning (Household, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning)

Oil & Gas

Personal Care & Cosmetic

Textiles

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, amphoteric surfactant market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Amphoteric Surfactant Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global amphoteric surfactant market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. China being the largest consumer of surfactant has driven the consumption of amphoteric surfactant and is poised to maintain its supremacy over other countries across the globe.

On the back of China, East Asia was the leading consumer of amphoteric surfactant during the historical period and accounted for over one fourth of the global demand in 2019. However, India is projected to experience leading growth rate over any other countries in the world owing increasing preference for liquid and single dose cleaning products.

Amphoteric Surfactant Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global amphoteric surfactant market are BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Goulston, KCI Limited, Libra Speciality Chemicals Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Oxiteno and Stepan. The amphoteric surfactant market is partially consolidated market in which top ten players currently accounts for over one third of the global sales.

To align with the market trend of environmental friendly products companies like Lubrizol Corporation and KCI Limited offers bio based or bio degradable amphoteric surfactants. In order to meet the increasing demand for amphoteric surfactants prominent companies like BASF and Eastman Chemical Company have launched various products named Solazyme and GEM amphoteric surfactant respectively. Aforementioned ongoing initiatives by market titans are poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the amphoteric surfactant market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The amphoteric surfactant market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, chemical, function and end use.

The Amphoteric Surfactant Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Amphoteric Surfactant Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The amphoteric surfactant report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The amphoteric surfactant report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The amphoteric surfactant report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

