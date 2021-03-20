Isoflurane Market New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects & Forecast Till 2031

Isoflurane is an inhalation anesthetic used in medicinal practice. Of the known inhalation anesthetics in the market such as sevoflurane, isoflurane, halothane and desflurane, isoflurane plays a prominent role in medicinal applications for both humans and veterinary use. Better clinical characteristics of isoflurane over the conventional anesthetics such as blood gas partition coefficient play key role in propelling demand growth. Furthermore, ease of marketing and regulatory approval of isoflurane is increasing the demand from medical and pharmaceutical sector.

In the field of pulmonology, isoflurane has a beneficial effect of bronchi dilation, thereby increasing isoflurane consumption in pulmonology. Isoflurane market is growing at single-digit CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2029. Isoflurane is used mostly in 0.5-2% concentration delivered with Nitrous oxide and oxygen in 1:1 ratio, induction at 2-4%, 0.5-2% as general anesthesia. Increasing use of isoflurane in in-vivo experimentation on rodents due to its stability and ease of recovery of the animal is pushing the use of isoflurane in animal testing

Increasing Demand from Medical Sector to Fuel Isoflurane Market

Prominent use of isoflurane as inhalant anesthetic and its characteristics such as better distribution and uptake into the brain is pushing the isoflurane demand in medical sector. Rapid rise in number of surgeries, which requires would account bulk of anesthetic medicines such as isoflurane. Thus, usage of isoflurane over other inhalation anesthetic agents is expected to enhance the demand from medical sector in the forecast period of 2019-2029. Further, several clinical uses of isoflurane in intravenous therapies is likely create lucrative opportunities in forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis of Isoflurane Market

The Isoflurane Market is bifurcated into four major segments: by product, application and region.

On the basis of product, the global Isoflurane market is divided into:

Human Medicine

Veterinary Medicine

On the basis of application, the global Isoflurane market is divided into:

Inhalant anesthetic

Intravenous

Others

Based on region, the global Isoflurane market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Isoflurane Market: Regional Outlook

A major portion of the demand share of Isoflurane is occupied by North America in 2019 due to its huge investment in healthcare sector. Followed by North America, Europe is flourishing in the technical and research sector due to increase in developments in advanced and next generation anesthetics. Initiatives such as “Europe 2020- for a healthier EU” to make health care more sustainable and constant innovation towards providing better health care services. Another initiative by EU is “Innovation Union”, aims to strive for the dominance and to maintain healthcare services nominal over other regions.

Followed by Europe, East Asia is flourishing at a rapid rate in utilization Isoflurane with increasing expenditure in health care services. With the increasing health care expenditure and growing population in china, has come up with several initiative to provide health insurance which will cover about 70% of the expenses incurred. South Asia and Oceania are growing at a nominal CAGR.

India is an emerging market in South Asia due to its growing population and GDP to enhance the medical expenditure per capita. Followed by South Asia and Oceania, Market expansion in Latin America with the increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry. Middle East and Africa market are going to expand due to fastest growing economies and improving GDP, thus grabbing the attention of the global leaders in health care sector. Growing GDP and economies in the nations such as Tanzania and Ethiopia to spur demand of isoflurane in pharmaceutical sector.

Key players of Isoflurane Market

Prominent players in the global Isoflurane market are Piramal, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbievie Inc etc. The Isoflurane market consists few global and regional players with few global players leading the market. Prominent players are eying for market penetration to untapped regions so as to gain high price margins

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Isoflurane market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Isoflurane Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Isoflurane Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN) & Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Isoflurane report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Isoflurane report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

