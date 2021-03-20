Flock Binder Market Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast Till 2031

Flock binder is a chemical composition of “self-cross linking acrylic copolymer” polymers which are flocked and then bonded onto a destination material such as cardboard or cloth using high voltage. Extensive usage of flock binders is in textile industry owing to the ability of the acrylic content for binding small fibers collectively and creating a design or design pattern on the textile materials. Moreover, their utilization is in bed sheets, upholstery, footpads, T-Shirts and bundle of other products.

Furthermore, flock binders have extensive durability unlike temporary binders used on clothing for making a pattern or design. Flock binders were present in the market since long time but their penetration in the market occurred nearly a decade ago. Industries involving in manual flock binding took time to integrate the technology in their firms to enhance the efficiency. Demand of the flock binders has substantially risen over the past half-decade owing to inclination towards flock binder owing to the aforementioned properties of the flock binder.

Apart from the textile applications of the flock binder, its niche applications such as flock binders are used for providing classic effect on the book cover or enhancing the lively effect of the stationery book covers. This application is gaining prominence in North America and Europe owing to the consumer inclination classic effects on book covers. Global flock binder market is forecast to witness absolute growth at a higher digit CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Demand in the recent times has slowed down owing to the reduced in consumer spending in South Asia & Oceania, which captures more than 35% of the flock binders market. Demand contraction has negatively impacted the flock binders market.

Demand Spike from Textile End-Use Industry is set to Provide Thrust the Market

Of the two major end-use industries, textile & stationary end-use industries flock binder market. Textile industry captures more than three-fourths of the global flock binder market, which has immensely driven the market in the historical period is set to remain in the same pace over the forecast period

COVID-19 to Boost the Flock Binder Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. With the complete contraction of demand and supply of textile products in current quarter i.e., 2rd quarter of CY2020, the effect has cascaded to the flock binder market. Other macro-economic factors post-COVID-19 such as consumer spending and recession are set to impact the flock binder market in long-run.

Segmentation analysis of Flock Binder Market:

The global flock binder market is bifurcated into four major segments: viscosity, chemical composition, solid content, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of viscosity, flock binder market has been segmented as follows:

100-200 Cps

200-500 Cps

500-800 Cps

800-1000 Cps

On the basis of chemical composition, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

Pure Acrylic

Acrylic Ester

Styrene Acrylate

Styrene Acrylic Terpolymer

Styrene Acrylate

Others

On the basis of solid content, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

40%-45%

45% -50%

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

Textile

Stationery

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Flock Binder market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Flock Binder Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, South Asia & Oceania holds for largest market share in global flock binder market. Extensive application of flock binders have been observed in the past half-decade in this region. Furthermore, increase in demand of textile products in the period of 2015-2019 has drastically provided a thrust to the flock binder market.

Expansion of demand of flock binders over the assessed historical period could be observed. Of the countries in the region such as India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and others, India has dominated the regional share as well as the global flock binder market share. Presence of cluster of flock binder manufacturers positioned in this region also portrays an image of simpler supply chain with higher transaction values. These factors provided an opportunity for the regional players to expand to a certain extent.

East Asia followed by South Asia and Oceania is set to grow at a nominal pace over the forecast period. North America and Europe have not gained much prominence in the past half-decade over the market developments. These regions are set to move at a steady pace and will ultimately decline over the end of forecast period. With the turnaround of European and North American brands such as H&M, Levi’s and many other top brands towards North African countries, demand of flock binders in MEA countries are set to expand.

Flock Binder Market: Key Players

Global flock binder market is slightly fragmented in nature with presence of numerous international players. Key players in market are focused towards organic growth. These players aim to provide a scattering range of flock binder suited for different commercial and industrial purposes. Key players in global flock binder market are Kemiteks, Sidh Organics Private Limited, Darshan Tex-Chem, Indofil Industries Limited, Primus Chemical Co., Ltd, ALV Kimya, ADPL Polychem, and many other companies.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the flock binder market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Flock Binder Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Flock Binder Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland & Others)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The Flock Binder report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Flock Binder report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Flock Binder report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

