EPDM Market Survey On Product Awareness & Forecast Till 2031

EPDM also known as ethylene propylene diene monomer is a synthetic versatile rubber used in variety of applications including automotive, construction, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) etc. EPDM is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene and diene monomers due to which it offers several beneficial properties like excellent heat and aging resistance.

Owing to its excellent resistivity against environmental factors such as UV and weather conditions it has been emerged as choice of material in building and construction applications. Other bundled advantages such as high electrical insulation and most resistive against water than any other rubber available in market, EPDM is set to become choice of rubber in HVAC applications.

Efficacy to offer impressive insulation and exceptional noise reduction offered by EPDM it has been used in automotive industry for range of applications including but not limited to door, window, and trunk seals and window spacers. Attributed to widespread applications in automotive, it has become largest consumer of EPDM and is set to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Further, attributed to EPDM’s exceptional insulation and operating temperature range from -50o to 177o Celsius it has become ideal material in HVAC applications.

Increasing demand for EPDM in HVAC for applications like compressor grommets, mandrel formed drain tubes, pressure switch tubing and panel gaskets and seals are set to fuel the market growth. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global EPDM market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~3 over the forecast period (2020-2030).

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has forced nearly all countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. This has forced to shut down almost every production plants across the globe. Spread of coronavirus has halted any kind of activity across borders affecting supply demand equations.

Fear of coronavirus has affected every industrial activity in every sectors and so the EPDM market. As per new normal, chunk of peoples are working from their home which has declined automotive sales by over 70 to 80%. Automotive industry being a primary consumer of EPDM will have direct impact on the market. Further, other important sector for EPDM market is construction industry which is going through huge recession due to coronavirus outbreak and is set to impact the market’s growth till construction industry recovers.

Segmentation analysis of EPDM Market:

The global EPDM market is bifurcated into two major segments: application, and region.

On the basis of application, EPDM market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Building & Construction

HVAC

Industrial

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, EPDM market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

EPDM Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global EPDM market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Steady growth in china’s automotive industry has made China a leading consumer of EPDM accounting for over one fourth of the global consumption in 2019. China’s supremacy over other countries is projected to continue during the forecast period. On the back of China and Japan, East Asia has dominated the global EPDM market in 2019 and set to maintain its reign over other regions in global EPDM market.

EPDM Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global EPDM market are BRP Manufacturing Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ARLANXEO, LANXESS AG, and Evonik Industries AG. EPDM market is a partially fragmented market consisting local and international players ruling the market. In order to meet the increasing demand for EPDM for range of applications prominent companies like Evonik industries, Dow and Lanxess offers range of EPDM products for specific applications.

For instance, Dow offers EPDM under trademark NORDEL which is available in different densities and forms as per applications requirement. EPDM is also used as a blend with other polymers to enhance the properties of the product and increasing usages of EDPM as a polymer blend will offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the EPDM market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The EPDM market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, and application.

The EPDM Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The EPDM Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The EPDM report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain.

The EPDM report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The EPDM report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

