EVA Copolymer Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue & Forecast Till 2031

EVA (Ethylene vinyl acetate) copolymers are thermoplastic polymers comprised of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Owing to their excellent flexibility, cohesion and adhesion capability with wide range of materials they are replacing polyethylene in range of applications like adhesives, films & etc.

EVA copolymers offer exceptional thermal stability and transparency making it an ideal polymer for film applications. Owing to high transparency and compatibly with wide range of substrates, EVA copolymers have emerged as a choice of material in packaging applications including but not limited to meat, food, dairy and medical packaging.

Further, trend of high percent vinyl acetate in order to improve adhesion properties is set to augment the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, more than 30% of vinyl acetate in EVA copolymers offers exceptional adhesion to non-porous surfaces due to which it is highly used in hot melt adhesive applications.

Owing to the fact of excellent solubility in organic solvents, EVA copolymer is poised to emerge as ideal ingredient in adhesive and coatings applications. Moreover, increasing demand for EVA copolymers from medical device industry and pharmaceutical industry are set to open lucrative avenues for market suppliers. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global EVA copolymer market is poised to rise with a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

COVID Impact Insights

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world on its knees and forced people to live in their homes resulting closed production plants and decreased demand. Spread of coronavirus coupled with lakhs of fatalities across the globe has forced to halt any kind of activity across borders affecting supply demand equations. Fear of coronavirus has halted every industrial activity in every sectors and so the EVA copolymers market.

As per UN estimates coronavirus outbreak has pushed global economy towards great recession and it might take near two years to recover the loss occurred by this pandemic crisis. Infrastructure and Automotive are some the most impacted sectors due to coronavirus outbreak and might take long term period to recover. These two applications being the prominent consumers of EVA copolymers are set to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of EVA Copolymer Market:

The global EVA copolymer market is bifurcated into three major segments: Vinyl Acetate content, end use, and region.

On the basis of chemical, EVA copolymer market has been segmented as follows:

Less Than 15%

More Than 15%

On the basis of end use, EVA copolymer market has been segmented as follows:

Adhesive & Sealants

Footwear

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging & Plastic

Solar Industry

Wire & Cable

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, EVA copolymer market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

EVA Copolymer Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global EVA copolymer market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia is identified as a leading consumer of EVA copolymers on the back of China which is a largest plastic and packaging producer. The scenario is projected to remain same due to increasing demand for plastic and flexible packaging in China.

Plastic packaging is a largest segment of Chinese packaging market and packaging being one of the prominent application of EVA copolymers is set to fuel the regional market growth in forthcoming years. Europe and North America being the mature markets are set to experience moderate growth during the forecast period. However soaring ecommerce and surging demand for premium packaging in these regions are set to assist the EVA copolymers market growth.

EVA Copolymer Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global EVA copolymer market are Celanese, Distrupol, Dow, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, Lyondellbasell, USI Corporation and SK Global Chemicals. EVA copolymers market is a partially fragmented market consisting local and international players ruling the market. To leverage the high potential from EVA copolymers market new entrants has entered the market with aggressive targeted approach.

For instance, in 2020, SK global chemicals has acquired functional olefins business division of Arkema which also included EVA copolymers business. Further, to align with consumers demand from range of applications EVA copolymers manufacturers are offering several grades and blends of EVA copolymers. Attributed to aforementioned factors are set to assist the EVA copolymers market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the EVA copolymer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The EVA copolymer market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, vinyl acetate content, and end use industry.

The EVA Copolymer Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The EVA Copolymer Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The EVA copolymer report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The EVA copolymer report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The EVA copolymer report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

